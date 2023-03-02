31 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Featured Event

Holi Festival of Colors



Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the "festival of spring", the "festival of colours", or the "festival of love." The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is a great excuse to throw coloured water at friends or strangers!

The festival has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of Spring. Hindus believe it is a time of enjoying spring's abundant colours and saying farewell to winter and we are totally onboard with that!



So get ready for an epic day of colour, food, and fun as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year! They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances!



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, hard/soft drinks, music from star DJ Shri, and DJ Kart, Indian classical dance performances and to top it all off, a free Zumba class!



But that's not all - they'll also be offering up the most popular Indian food in town!

Dress code alert! Wearing white will make things all the more special. And don't worry, there will be plenty of colour flying around once the party gets started!

Ticket includes:



DJs

An Indian lunch buffet

One drink

Organic colors to throw

Performances

Ghujias - sweet deep-fried dumplings

Zumba class!

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB219, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Every Day



32% Off @ Xouk by Azul Pudong



To celebrate its opening east of the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong is offering 32% off on all food items until Sunday, March 5. Check out their new venue and enjoy a great deal. Win-win.

Until Mar 5, 11am-10pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu 82号 潍坊西路.

Thursday



Canada Rocks @ The Pearl



A show featuring the greatest acts from Great White North, including The Tragically Hip, Three Day Grace, Nickelback, Avril Lavigne, Nelly Furtado, Steppenwolf, Sum 41, Celine Dion, Tom Cochrane, Alannah Myles and Alanis Morrisette.



Thu Mar 2, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar



Thursdays are Comedy Jam Night at Yugo Bar, with comics running their weekend sets with a featured host. Expect a crowd, laughs, drinks and food from Yugo. Starts 8pm, scan the QR above to book your seat.

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl





Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Fri Mar 3, 6pm doors, 8pm pre-show, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Surf A Go-Go @ Yuyintang

Step out of Shanghai's drizzling rain and into a night of surf rock frenzy summer beach vibes! Two-thirds of Shanghai's old pirate crew Trash A Go-Go are presenting a night of reverb-laden vintage rock, with two great bands and vinyl DJs!



It's Surf A Go-Go!

Fri Mar 3, 8.30pm-Late, RMB100 pre-sale, RMB120 on the door.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Award Winning Celebration Party @ BoCa

Boca is celebrating winning New Restaurant of the Year in the greatest awards in the universe by throwing a celebration party, with tequila and fireball shots RMB100 for four all night, and music from F-White, DJ Tuto and the legend a that is DJ Naz.

Fri Mar 3, 10pm-4am.

BoCa, 595 Wuding Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 武定路595号，近西康路

DJ Spada @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ SPADA will be on site to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Mar 3, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Fridays Impulse @ Yugo Bar



This week's Fridays Impulse party at Yugo Bar features music by Maria Ten and D. Karmieli. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Mar 3, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

C-Day 17th Anniversary @ Celia Academy



Get ready for the ultimate musical celebration of the year! C-Day 17th Anniversary by Calvin Z. The much-awaited music festival is back in its birthplace, the stunning city of Shanghai, and this time it's going to be bigger and better than ever before!

Head to the magnificent Celia on Friday, March 3, where the air will be filled with electrifying beats and the atmosphere will be charged with the excitement of a vibrant crowd.

Fri Mar 3, 11pm-Late, RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Saturday



Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Market

Jiashan, the original market, is back.

March comes in like a lion with the return of Jiashan Lane Market this weekend.

This news is bound to send chills up the spine of anyone who remembers the Jiashan vibes emanating from the intimate courtyard setting, the scrumptious artisan foods and exquisite crafts.

Head on down on Saturday, March 4 for a return to the authentic Jiashan Market experience.

Sat Mar 4, 11am-5pm.

Jiashan Market, Lane 550, Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Shaoxing Lu 陕西南路550弄, 近绍兴路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Retro @ La Barra



Join the Retro Party at La Barra!

DJs Goga and Tom William will be spinning the hottest vintage house and disco house tracks all night long, complete with funky bass lines, soulful melodies and catchy beats that will bring on the nostalgia and transport you back to another era.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Mar 4, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Old School @ Celia Academy



Saturdays are meant for unwinding and escaping the monotony of everyday life. And this Saturday, Celia have something extra special in store for you!

Celia has prepared an unforgettable night that will kick off with a brand new addition to Shanghai's DJ scene - the talented FMLR.

Next up, special guest Nivla will take over with his high-energy techno beats, before Celia's resident Lina K closes out the night with melodic techno beats .

Sat Mar 4, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Mar 4, 11pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

UFC 285 @ Cages



Both Cages will be screening UFC 285 this Sunday, with title fight Jones vs Gane in the offing.

Cages Jing'an also offers a brunch not to be missed. From an Asian Noodle bar to Cheese McMuffins to Breakfast Burritos, enjoy over 30 dishes from around the world.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off and below 1.1 meters eat for free. And get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88!

As well as numerous big screens showing the fights, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages.

Sun Mar 5, from 9am Jing'an (brunch 9am-2pm), from 10am Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 黄浦区中山南一路788号B1-18.

Coffee Experience Class @ Shanghai Town & Country Club

Come learn about coffee culture and history and experience making latte art in this coffee intro class by Sobo Coffee at STCC Shanghai Town & Country Club.



Sun Mar 5, 2pm; RMB128/members, RMB188/non-members.

STCC Shanghai Town & Country Club, No.46 Luding Lu, by Yunling Dong Lu, 泸定路46号，近云岭东路.

Tuesday



We Love Women's Day Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Women's Day Quiz. Entry is absolutely free and, as always, there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Feb 28, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are Total Recall at 8pm and Breakfast at Tiffany's at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday

Women to WǒMén: A Journey to Rediscover Yourself @ Shanghai Film Museum

As we walk into the different stages of life, we follow the standards of how the world thrives to live, being an essential pillar in supporting our families and tending to our children's needs daily. However, everyone once had a dream or aspiration at a point in life that we would like to discover.

On 8 March, International Women's Day, The Expatriate Center (TEC) and Consular Spouses Shanghai (CSS) sincerely invite you to TEC TALK | Women To WǒMén: Journey To Rediscover Yourself at Shanghai Film Museum from 9.30am-12.30pm to come to meet yourselves, seek for your inner passion while participating in conversations and encourage each other to further establish a healthy community by starting our journey towards better self-care.

Wed Mar 8, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Shanghai Film Museum, 595 Caoxi Bei Lu, by Nandan Lu 漕溪北路595号上海电影博物馆5号棚, 近南丹路.

Free Prosecco @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Listen up ladies, any booking of four or more on International Women's Day will see you receive a free bottle of prosecco at D.O.C. on Wednesday. Scan the QR above to reserve a table, and show them the poster above on arrival.

Wed Mar 8, 11am-10pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

¥198 Free Flow Package @ The Bull & Claw



Celebrate International Women's Day at The Bull & Claw by getting smashed! Free flow the day away with an RMB198 package with all the good stuff available from 11am-3pm for just RMB198. Scan the QR above to reserve a table, and show them the poster above on arrival.

Wed Mar 8, 11am-3pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

International Women's Day @ Tacolicious

Over at Tacolicious, International Women's Day is being marked with free chips and salsa and BOGO on selected drinks for all the wonderful women.

Wed Mar 8, from 11am.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Top Women's Day @ Lounge by Topgolf



To celebrate a happy TOP Women’s Day, head on over to Lounge by Topgolf and enjoy a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. This Women’s Day, they are celebrating you!

Ladies will get a complimentary Lounge Premix Cocktail as a welcome drink, so head over and explore tech-enabled sports and entertainment, food and drinks all under one roof!

Wed Mar 8, 11.30am-Midnight.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

50% Off Desserts & Drinks @ Viva!



Viva! is honoring women with 50% off desserts and drinks all day on March 8.

Wed Mar 8, 12-10pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Amigas' Night @ Tomatito



Tomatito is hosting a special Miercoles Calientes for International Women’s Day, inviting an amazing line-up of sexy female amigas to bring you a fierce and dangerously delicious night, filled with food, cocktails, and music!

For one night only, they’re partnering up with... Lorraine Lee from INWARD, Camden Hauge from Happy Place Hospitality, Elysia Bagley & Cristina Ng from Midnight Bakers, Danica Markovic from Peddlers Gin, and DJ Virgo.



Expect a menu with delicious food you can devour, a delectable dessert, delicious drinks and DJ Virgo on decks playing some funky beats that’ll make you dance. It’ll be a night with #goodvibes only.

Part of the proceeds from the night will go towards supporting INWARD and its cause.



Wed Mar 8, from 5.30pm.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Wed Mar 8, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.

Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead



FEASTCON

Social Supply is kicking of the Feast season with FEASTCON, a culinary conference and taste expo. If you're an industry leader, a F&B connoisseur or even just a Shanghai foodie, this event has your name on it. There will be more than 20 food and drink booths; masterclasses, demos and workshops led by industry leaders; and Supper Club, a private exclusive dining experience by Chef Andrew Moo of Yaya's and Lucan Sin. For more information and to purchase tickets, scan the poster's QR.

Sat Mar 11, 12-10pm, RMB88 early bird entrance tickets.

Xintiandi Style II, 245 Madang Lu, by Zizhong Lu 马当路245号, 近自忠路.

The Power of Breathwork Workshop

Learn about the science behind breathwork, the healing power of the breath, and top breathing techniques to reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia and to regain clarity, calmness and energy. This two-hour workshop is meant to empower, educate and inspire all those who attend. You will learn accessible tools to use every day. Beginners welcome.

Sat Mar 18, 1.30-4pm, RMB348 before Mar 10, RMB388 after Mar 10.

Limestyle Wellness Center Minhang, #706, 7/F, Bldg 2, Blvd 280 Hongjing Lu, 虹井路280弄2号楼7楼706号.

