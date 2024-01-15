16 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Every Day

Game Deals @ Lounge by Topgolf



At Lounge by Topgolf, enjoy an hour of gaming for RMB88 or two hours for RMB158 every day of the week.

Daily, 11.30am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Monday



Free Games @ Cages

Cages is making all games free each Monday when you purchase any food item. Head on down to play at either Jing’an or Huangpu locations.

Every Mon, from 11am-Late Jing'an, 10am-Late Huangpu.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Quiz Night @ The Blarney Stone



It's quiz night at The Blarney Stone on Monday, with six rounds of fun, shots for each round winner, and a grand prize for the overall winner on the night. Part of a quiz season, there is also an RMB1,000 voucher up for grabs for the ultimate champions.

It's also happy hour all night, and tacos and wings (5pcs) are just RMB20. So head along at 7pm for some brainiac craic!

Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up.

Every Mon, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Monday Night Games @ Lounge by Topgolf



Every Monday, enjoy a whole night of gaming at Lounge by Topgolf for just one hour rental fee. What's not to love?

Every Mon, from 7pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tuesday



Weekly Themed Quiz @ El Santo

There is a themed quiz at El Santo every Tuesday, with everything from Disney to Harry Potter to Sci-Fi to Sitcoms having been featured in the past... scan the QR above to enquire what this week's theme is.

Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tuesday-Saturday



Brewers Live Music @ The BREW



Enjoy live music from the appropriately named Brewers at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai's The BREW from 7.30pm every Tuesday to Saturday.

Every Tue-Sat, from 7.30pm.

The BREW, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

Wednesday



Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ladies Night @ La Suite

La Suite Ladies Night is on every Wednesday, with the fairer sex enjoying complimentary drinks until midnight. For everyone else there are free canapes until 11pm. So roll on up ladies and enjoy the Suite-est midweek!



Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Thursday



Pub Quiz @ El Santo

Head along to El Santo for their Thursday Quiz and enjoy 20% off food and RMB25 on Corona, house wine and basic spirits. This one always has loads of good prizes on off too!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Thu, 7.30pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Open Mic @ RIINK

An electrifying open mic event, hosted by local musicians, singer Wynn and guitarist Shaun. With their soulful melodies and infectious energy, they'll set the perfect backdrop for a night of musical fun.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the chill vibes of this vibrant venue, where everyone is encouraged to grab the mic or an instrument and share their love for music.

Plus, when you sing a song, you'll be treated to a complimentary drink from RIINK's fabulous cocktail bar!

The jamming session starts at 8pm, so don't miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your talent, savor hearty bar bites, and sip on delicious drinks!



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Every Thu, from 8pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Enjoy a hot, sizzling Fuego Latino party every Thursday at La Suite. Warm it up before the weekend and enjoy tasty cocktails all night long along with salsa moves!



Every Thu, 8.30pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Havana Night @ Havana Bar

Mojito, a classic cocktail that originated in Cuba, and one of the world's most popular cocktails, is a favourite summertime beverage worldwide. The mint and lime give it a cool, refreshing flavour, and the soda lightens it up with a fizzy crispness.

Meet with friends or your beloved one every Thursday at Havana Night to taste various mojitos with different colours and flavours, enjoy the magic view of Lujiazui and the Bund at Havana Bar on Floor 30 of Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai.



Every Thu, 9pm-Midnight.



Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼.

Friday



Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



Summer in Shanghai means The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners.

Commencing at 6pm with live music in the relaxed garden environment, it is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

And this year’s version is even better, with an extra hour of free flow (6pm-9pm) starting from just RMB158.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your spot.



Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Yugo Bar & Grill's Quiz Night back every Friday with host Emmett!

Every Fri, from 8pm; Free Entry.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday



Samba Funk @ La Suite



Join La Suite every Sunday for a Brazilian Samba Funk Party! Immerse yourself in the lively beats of Brazil with vibrant Samba and Funk rhythms. Expect pulsating performances, vibrant music, and the spirit of Rio de Janeiro.

Grab your dancing shoes for a night of pure joy and celebration!

Every Sun, 9.30pm-Late; Free Entry.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

