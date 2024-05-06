10 Amazing Afternoon Tea Offers This May in Shenzhen

The Langham, Shenzhen x FENDI CASA

Experience a unique afternoon tea collaboration between The Langham, Shenzhen's Palm Court and the renowned luxury brand FENDI CASA's scented candle collection. Inspired by the refreshing scent of lemon basil, this collaboration aims to offer guests a dual sensory delight of taste and smell. Executive Pastry Chef Hu has crafted four innovative desserts, each infused with elements inspired by the FENDI CASA scented candle collection. With exceptional service and exquisite afternoon tea delights, Palm Court is the perfect destination for indulging in delightful afternoon moments. Amidst an ambiance of European elegance, accompanied by harp and piano performances, immerse yourself in the rich artistic atmosphere.



Price: RMB588 for two, including one complimentary FENDI CASA candle per set

Until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888 ext.8920

The Langham, Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian

Boucheron Afternoon Tea at Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen



Embark on a culinary journey inspired by the timeless elegance of Boucheron's iconic Quatre collection at Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen. Quatre, meaning four in French, combines four signature motifs of Boucheron into one ring, symbolizing strength and protection. Indulge in a delectable afternoon tea experience meticulously crafted by our pastry teams across Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. From May 1 to July 31, savor exquisite treats inspired by the symbolism and sophistication of Boucheron's renowned jewelry.



Price: RMB802/set, RMB1,035/set with two glasses of Champagne

Until July 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9178

Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Spring Tea Charms at The St. Regis Shenzhen

Indulge in the ethereal charm of afternoon tea with a touch of springtime elegance at The Drawing Room, where the clouds meet the horizon. Sip on the refreshing aroma of Chaozhou Spring Tea while admiring the panoramic views of the city skyline from the 96th floor. Let the delicate flavors of tea and delectable treats perfectly complement each other, creating a sophisticated afternoon tea experience that transcends the ordinary.



Price: RMB298/person

Until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8308 8888

The Drawing Room, 96/F, The St. Regis Shenzhen, No.5016 Shennan Road East, Luohu

Aromas & Delights Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

The collaboration with Maison 21G and its uplifting Mimosa Mantra scent is the inspiration behind the bright, fresh Afternoon Tea at Yi Lounge. Savour fragrant citrus notes in sweet treats like Mandarin Breton Cake, and Vanilla Bergamot Cake, and French elegance in bites such as Petite Éclair with Foie Gras and Scallop and Caramelized Onion. As a special treat, guests will receive a gift bag that includes two exquisite Maison 21G perfume samples.



Price: RMB488/set

Until June 30, 2pm - 5.30pm daily

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

Yi Lounge, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua Third Road, Futian

Spring Blossom Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Shenzhen



Indulge in the essence of spring with the magic of strawberries. As the afternoon sun casts its gentle glow, the Sugar Box garden comes alive with the sweet aroma of strawberries, infusing every moment with the delightful essence of the season. Join us for a leisurely and exquisite tea experience, where each sip and bite transports you to a realm of springtime bliss.



Price: RMB528 for two

Until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2218 7338

Sugar Box, 1/F, Grand Hyatt Shenzhen, No.1881 Baoan Nan Road, Luohu

Au Soleil Afternoon Tea at Le Meridien Shenzhen Bao'an

Le Méridien Shenzhen Bao'an, nestled in the heart of Bao'an District, celebrates the splendid return of "Au Soleil" summer program, offering a delightful "Au Soleil" afternoon tea experience for two at Lobby Lounge Latitude 22°. Encouraging travelers to slow down and savor the moment, this sweet escapade invites couples to relish expertly crafted Italian coffee by our skilled baristas, paired with our signature "Au Soleil" afternoon tea delights. Embrace the serene ambiance of a sunny summer day and discover the relaxed charm of the season with a fresh culinary journey for your taste buds.



Price: RMB368 for two

Until July 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2348 6666

Lobby Lounge Latitude 22°, 6/F, Le Meridien Shenzhen Bao'an, No.1159 Xingye Road, Bao'an

The Beauty of Nature at InterContinental Shenzhen WECC



Experience the essence of spring at InterContinental Shenzhen WECC with our delightful Spring Afternoon Tea. Amidst the blooming flowers and fragrant breeze of our outdoor courtyard, indulge in a symphony of flavors at Lobby Lounge 1872. Our pastry chefs have crafted 10 whimsical desserts inspired by the lush greenery and vibrant blossoms of the season. Let each bite serenade your taste buds with the sweet melodies of spring, as you embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the beauty of nature.



Price: RMB198/set

Until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-3337 8888

1872 Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Shenzhen WECC, 101 Block 7 Phase 2, East City Plaza, Expo Bay, No.93 Fuyuan 2nd Road, Bao'an

Nespresso Themed Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Shenzhen

Embark on a journey of senses with Park Hyatt Shenzhen and Nespresso as we infuse the rich aroma of coffee into our gourmet delights. Paying tribute to nature and self-discovery, our themed afternoon tea promises a sensory journey of rejuvenation amidst fragrant surroundings.



Price: RMB568/set

Until May 26, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8829 1234

Park Hyatt Shenzhen, No.5023 Yi Tian Road, Futian

"Intangible Cultural Heritage" Themed Afternoon Tea



Experience the essence of Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage with a special themed Afternoon Tea! Indulge in a delightful array of Chinese-style pastries crafted by pastry masters, featuring delicacies like Bird's-nest Mung Bean Cake and Tofu Pudding with Black Pepper and Sea Salt. Join us for a unique culinary journey celebrating tradition and innovation!



Price: RMB458/set

Until May 31, Limited Supply, 6 sets/day

For Reservations: +86755-8436 8255

Lobby Lounge, 43/F, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, No.88 Haide Yi Road, Nanshan

Stove Iced Tea at Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen



Step into a realm of tranquility amidst the bustling cityscape with our new Stove Iced Tea at Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen. Experience the essence of spring and summer as you savor the refreshing aroma of tea and indulge in delightful treats. Join us for a leisurely afternoon of relaxation and rejuvenation amidst the ethereal ambiance of "Cloudscape".



Price: RMB258/set instead of RMB358/set

Until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8612 3999

Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Hai De San Dao, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan

