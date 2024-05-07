Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Guangzhou

Mother's Day 'Taste of Love 7.0' Carnival at Conrad Guangzhou

Experience the 'Taste of Love 7.0' – in our exclusive Mother's Day event, happening as scheduled on May 12. Celebrating SEVEN YEARS of 'Taste of Love,' this edition promises to infuse the carnival with an even deeper sense of affection.



Immerse yourself in the playful atmosphere of our Fun Fair Carnival, where upgraded market stalls bloom with creative wonders crafted by skilled hands. Feel the youthful energy of our lively flash mobs and capture memorable moments against the backdrop of larger-than-life art floral installations framed by the iconic Guangzhou Tower.

May 12, 11.30am – 5pm

Free Admission

U-shaped Driveway, Conrad Guangzhou, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

Celebrate Mother's Day at Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection By Hilton



Treat your family to a delightful culinary experience at our Kitchen Craft All Day Dining restaurant with our special 2 adults and 1 child Mother's Day buffet lunch for only RMB368, or indulge in our 2 adults and 1 child Mother's Day buffet seafood hot pot dinner for RMB598. At Yuexiu Chinese Restaurant, all ladies will enjoy a 20% discount on their bill, applicable for dim sum, lunch, and dinner à la carte menus. As an extra treat, each lady will receive a complimentary bowl of Sweet Papaya and White Fungus Soup. Plus, all guests dining at our restaurants on Mother's Day can enjoy a complimentary cold brew tea experience at the 1960 Rooftop Bar on the 8th floor.



Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8310 8888

Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection By Hilton, No.198 Xiaobei Road, Yuexiu

Mother's Day at Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre



At BaiYueLou Chinese Restaurant, celebrate with us and treat your mother to a special gift. With a minimum spend of RMB520, she'll receive a delicious lotus seed oat milk pudding. Additionally, at our Appetite Buffet Restaurant, both lunch and dinner on Mother's Day can be reserved in advance. Bring your mom along for a sumptuous feast, and during the dinner buffet, each mother will receive a serving of Papaya with Peach Resin Soup, and a carnation flower as a token of appreciation. Let the flavors of our cuisine convey your love!



Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8363 8888

Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre, No.339 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Love Speaks Volumes at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha



Embrace a leisurely afternoon with your mother, indulge in our afternoon tea, and receive a complimentary Mother's Day cocktail. Guests celebrating Mother's Day with SAIL dinner set are eligible to enjoy the exclusive benefits:



60% off for mother on the dinner set

Exclusive Mother's Day Dessert*1

Polaroid Memorable Photos*1

Limited-edition Carnation Bouquet*1



Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3861 1888

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, Haixinsha East Square, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe

Mother's Day Special at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou



Celebrate Mother's Day at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou with our special offerings at The Market Café: Mother's Day Lunch Set, featuring Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Abalone and Bamboo Pith, Poached Rice Noodle with Abalone in Sour Soup, Stir-fried Lobster with Chili, Black Bean Paste, and Minced garlic; Mother's Day Dinner Set, featuring Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Matsutake Mushroom, Stir-fried Whelk with Ginger and Scallion, Grilled Tomahawk Steak, Baked Lobster. Additionally, The Market Café has prepared a heartwarming gift for every mom on Mother's Day.



Price: RMB538 net/person for lunch; RMB648 net/person for dinner

Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8396 1234

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Chandon Garden Flower Workshop at The Happy Monk



To celebrate the arrival of Mother's Day, The Happy Monk is offering an exclusive deal for 2 people who would like to sign up together! Don't miss out on this opportunity to embrace the beauty of summer and express your artistic flair. The class offers a unique opportunity for guests to learn floral arranging, and you will make a centerpiece to take home. Seating is limited, and registration is required. We look forward to welcoming you into our floral family!



May 12, 2.30pm - 4.30pm

For Reservation: +8615308961015

The Happy Monk Jianwu Garden, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

Mother's Day Brunch at Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales

Treat your mom to a delightful Mother's Day brunch at Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales. Let's make this day one to cherish forever!



May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +8618122707477

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe

The Young Ambassadors by Thank You For The Music



Experience a unique blend of classic American music, Broadway dance numbers, and iconic film clips in "The Young Ambassadors by Thank You For The Music." With live band performances, dazzling dance routines, and memorable movie moments, this show celebrates the modern life and artistic achievements of Americans. Bring your mother along on Mother's Day for a day like no other!



Price: RMB380/280/180/100

May 11, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-8355 2430, +8620-8355 1489

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Zhong Road, Yuexiu

Mother's Day Love is "Wanted"



We hope to present this solo play as a beautiful and special Mother's Day bouquet, reuniting with all of you once again. From May 11 to 12 (Mother's Day), "Wanted" will be performed at the Guangzhou Yun Theater. On this day that matters most for love, let us express our love for our mothers in the most tangible way possible. As spring reunites us, may we share this warm and pure power with our friends in Guangzhou.



Price: RMB100/180/280

May 11 & 12, from 8pm

Reservations via WeChat Mini Program:

#小程序://大麦/4fxR84BSQKT6eoc

Guangzhou Yun Theater, 4/F, CR8 Panyu, Exit G, Hanxichanglong Station, Line 3/7

