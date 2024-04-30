  1. home
Join NOW! SIAL Shanghai: Asia's Largest Food & Beverage Expo

By Sponsored, April 30, 2024

0 0

SIAL Shanghai - Salon international de l'alimentation à Shanghai

Date: May 28 - 30, 2024

Location: SNIEC (Shanghai New International Expo Center)

Types of international cuisine: 70+

3N7A5560.JPG

La-Cuisine-2-.JPG

La-Cuisine-12-.JPG

Discover Global Limitless Culinary Delights at SIAL Shanghai

Step into a world of culinary wonder at SIAL Shanghai, Asia's largest food and beverage exhibition. Spanning an impressive 200,000 square meters and accommodating over 5,000 exhibitors and 180,000 professionals from across the globe across 17 expansive halls, SIAL Shanghai promises an unparalleled exploration of global flavors and trends.

17-halls.jpg

What Culinary Adventure and Food Flavors to Expect from 70 countries and regions:

International Pavilions: Over 70 types of international cuisines and specialties from countries and regions such as France, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Spain, India, Brazil, Greece, Argentina, Turkey, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, Canada, Australia, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Russia, Chile, Peru, Colombia, New Zealand, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, United Kingdom, United States, and more will showcase their cuisines and specialties.

Explore fourteen Highlight Sectors, featuring everything from imported delicacies to regional specialty foods, including dairy products, premium beverages and new tea drinks, grains and seasonings, convenience food, fresh and frozen meat, aquatic products, pre-made dishes, frozen ingredients, alcoholic beverages, regional specialty foods etc.

EXPO-001.jpg

Exciting Gastronomic Activities

EXPO-002.JPG

SIAL Best STEAK Awards: Witness the top steak competition featuring premium products from leading producers and traders. Only open to exhibitors, this event sets the standard for excellence in the industry.

La Cuisine: Immerse yourself in the culinary world as Michelin-star chefs compete in a premier cooking competition endorsed by WACS for its highest standards.

Snacking Awards: Discover the latest trends in the snack industry and witness the crowning of industry leaders.

Chic & Tea Contest: Engage in the competitive stage for tea industry talents, showcasing innovation and expertise.

CUP Barista Challenge: Experience the thrill of coffee innovation as baristas compete under pressure to ignite new trends.

Chinese Restaurant: Indulge in innovative dishes blending Chinese and Western flavors, offering an immersive dining experience.

Rolling Dice Market: Explore innovative food experiences and break traditional market concepts in a leisurely environment.

Seafood Fest: Delight in fresh seafood showcased through live cooking demos, preserving its original freshness.

Learn Global Food and Beverage Trends

expo.jpg

Join the SIAL Global Food Industry Summit, where industry experts and leaders discuss hot topics and categories shaping the F&B industry worldwide. Participate in insightful forums, including:

  • SIAL Talks – manufacteurs

  • SIAL Talks – Distributors

  • International Meat Forum

  • Import Food Forum

  • Food Supply Chain Forum

  • International Drink in Catering Forum

  • Global New Retail Forum

  • New Health Food Forum

  • Supply Chain Workshop

  • Marketing Workshop

Pre-Register Today

_20240430230026.jpg

Unlock exclusive benefits by pre-registering for SIAL Shanghai before the deadline:l   Receive a complimentary admission ticket valued at 30 USD.

  • Enjoy free access to the online marketplace to explore food and beverage products before the expo.

  • Secure a 1-on-1 consultation or reservation for concurrent forums and activities.

Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate culinary journey at SIAL Shanghai. 

Pre-register now: http://systemcdn.sialchina.cn/api/links?id=1237

