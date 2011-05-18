13 Reasons to Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Taking place on the weekend of May 18-19, Green City is a huge outdoor area with a field that covers some 15,000 square meters, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it below...

The event will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

Here's what you can look forward to...

1. Mini Olympics Section

Get into the spirit of the Olympic year with loads of different sport options.

2. Baby Olympics

As well as our Mini Olympics for the kids, we have a Baby Olympics for the infants. Have a blast with challenging yet carefully crafted fun exclusively for the little cuties!

3. Parent-Child Yoga



Enjoy a parent-child yoga session led by experienced instructors. Through parent-child yoga, enhance emotional bonding through natural stretching of joints and breathing exercises.

Experience the harmony and understanding between parent and child, fostering not only emotional connections, but also promoting healthy and joyful exercise together.

There will be one session each day:

Sat May 18, 11-11.50am

Sun May 19, 3.30-4.20pm

You must sign up for the sessions in advance though – scan the QR code below to do that now:

4. Bouncy Castle Area





There will be more bouncy castles in one place than you have ever seen before in your life!

5. Music & Performances



Music and other entertaining shows will be taking place throughout the entire weekend.

6. Frisbee Doodling + Throwing Contest



Unleash creativity and enhance your children's motor skills by decorating their very own frisbee, and then take part in various playful activities, all while having fun and laughing!

7. Dynamic Family Spinning Competition



Compete in a tailor-made family spinning competition that challenges the coordination and cooperation between parents and children!

8. Curling Competition



Join the lawn curling competition, with a special sheet, meaning you can play this winter sport all year round!

9. Mini Table Tennis Tournament

What could be better than playing ping pong in the summer sunshine. Join our al fresco table tennis tournament, where speed, technique, and coordination come together.

10. Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness



The Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness survival expansion activity block, provided by Summerhill Camp, is located in the central area of the field, will feature four zones:



Check-in Zone

Wilderness Survival Experience Zone

Warrior Obstacle Race Zone

Glamping Rest Zone

11. FITKIDDO

FITKIDDO, a children's physical fitness training expert, will be providing physical activities for kids aged 3-12 years old.

FITKIDDO have internationally certified trainers helping children discover their potential, cultivating healthy personalities and good social adaptability, forming exercise habits, laying a solid foundation for future athletic performance, and accompanying children with sports for life.



Physical fitness is the foundation of all sports – FITKIDDO enable children to acquire lifelong physical literacy during this critical period of physical development.

12. Food & Drink







There will be a whole load of fine food and drinks from around the world available, with La Coyota Mexican tacos, homemade Vietnamese, Bollywood Indian food, fresh Epermarket and Eper Kitchen products, Les Halles de Shanghai for some French flavors, and Latina for some grilled BBQ.

13. Free Gifts!



We've prepared gifts worth over RMB40,000 for all the children. Join the event to receive small gifts, interactive giveaways, and lucky prize draws including key chains, mugs, kids' balance bikes, summer blankets, outdoor water bottles, mini forest face towels, cream tissues, bath oils, shampoo, and more!

Tickets



Tickets to all the above fun are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free! Oh, and that price is inclusive of two RMB10 vouchers with which you can purchase food and drink.

Get your tickets now by scanning the QR on the poster below: