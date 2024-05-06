STELLART International School of Art Wows Audience at Florentia Village

Florentia Village, known for its Italian-themed luxury outlet malls, became the vibrant stage for the third annual original fashion show by STELLART International School of Art, a leading institution in international art education in the Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Following the viral success of the previous two editions, students from STELLART once again dazzled the audience with their vivid fashion statements, showcasing the creative prowess and unique styles of the younger generation.



Themed "SOGNOISM謎," the fashion show was a mesmerizing spectacle blending visual art, music, apparel elements, and installation art. It transported the audience on a sensory journey beyond reality, drawing inspiration from the enigmatic realms of nature, dreams, and abstract symbols from the human subconscious.



The runway was accompanied by heartfelt performances by STELLART students, adding an irreplaceable touch of youthful vigor and emotional depth to the event. A team of makeup and design experts meticulously styled each model, showcasing the students' exceptional craftsmanship in every detail.

The pre-event promotional efforts, orchestrated entirely by the students, were executed seamlessly through various creative channels, sparking widespread anticipation and interest.

Furthermore, Florentia Village collaborated with several brands to offer a plethora of activities and treats, ensuring every visitor indulged in a luxurious shopping experience during the Labor Day holiday.



From May 1 to May 5, customers who spend over RMB999 will receive an RMB100 gift card and a special cotton candy serving. Additionally, new village royalty program members can receive a serving of the special Cotton Candy upon successful registration, while those who participate in the Cloud Imagination installation and share their photos on social media can receive an exclusive Florentia Village Canvas Bag. These delightful surprises guarantee an enjoyable holiday shopping spree for all.



Florentia Village's diverse offerings reflect its sincere dedication to providing a delightful shopping experience. With the May Day holiday still in full swing, there's no better time to gather with family and friends and revel in the allure of Florentia Village.



