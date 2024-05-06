  1. home
  2. Articles

STELLART International School of Art Wows Audience at Florentia Village

By Sponsored, May 6, 2024

0 0

Florentia Village, known for its Italian-themed luxury outlet malls, became the vibrant stage for the third annual original fashion show by STELLART International School of Art, a leading institution in international art education in the Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Following the viral success of the previous two editions, students from STELLART once again dazzled the audience with their vivid fashion statements, showcasing the creative prowess and unique styles of the younger generation.

2.jpg

Themed "SOGNOISM謎," the fashion show was a mesmerizing spectacle blending visual art, music, apparel elements, and installation art. It transported the audience on a sensory journey beyond reality, drawing inspiration from the enigmatic realms of nature, dreams, and abstract symbols from the human subconscious.

3.jpgThe runway was accompanied by heartfelt performances by STELLART students, adding an irreplaceable touch of youthful vigor and emotional depth to the event. A team of makeup and design experts meticulously styled each model, showcasing the students' exceptional craftsmanship in every detail.

The pre-event promotional efforts, orchestrated entirely by the students, were executed seamlessly through various creative channels, sparking widespread anticipation and interest.

5.jpg

Furthermore, Florentia Village collaborated with several brands to offer a plethora of activities and treats, ensuring every visitor indulged in a luxurious shopping experience during the Labor Day holiday. 

4.jpg

From May 1 to May 5, customers who spend over RMB999 will receive an RMB100 gift card and a special cotton candy serving. Additionally, new village royalty program members can receive a serving of the special Cotton Candy upon successful registration, while those who participate in the Cloud Imagination installation and share their photos on social media can receive an exclusive Florentia Village Canvas Bag. These delightful surprises guarantee an enjoyable holiday shopping spree for all.

6.jpg

Florentia Village's diverse offerings reflect its sincere dedication to providing a delightful shopping experience. With the May Day holiday still in full swing, there's no better time to gather with family and friends and revel in the allure of Florentia Village.

Florentia Village Guangzhou & Foshan

No.28 Shugang Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai District, Foshan

5 minutes drive from Guangzhou South Railway Station

Guangzhou Foshan Florentia Village

more news

The Voice of the Guangzhou Metro: Brandy Spohn

The Voice of the Guangzhou Metro: Brandy Spohn

Ever wondered who was the English voice on the Guangzhou metro? We found her.

Folk'N'Roll! Sara Dufour on Tour in the GBA

Folk'N'Roll! Sara Dufour on Tour in the GBA

French Canadian 'rising star' artist arrives in the Greater Bay Area for a five-show tour featuring energetic Francophone folk music.

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

International Workers Day never felt so good!

Fingerstyle Guitarist Daniel Padim Returns for 2nd China Tour

Daniel Padim brings back Brazilian guitar to the Middle Kingdom after less than a year.

30 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

Pro Wrestler Connor Doherty Opens Irish Pub in Panyu

Exploring the essence of community and identity, Connor Doherty talks Irish heritage and his new Panyu bar.

Autumn Chen on Becoming Insta-famous

We talked to popular Instagram model Autumn Chen about her popularity on Instagram and her transition into pop music.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How to Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Join NOW! SIAL Shanghai: Asia's Largest Food & Beverage Expo

'What's Up Homie' Tony Talks Rising to Instagram Stardom

26 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

13 Reasons to Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival

13 Reasons to Join Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival

Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Guangzhou

Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Guangzhou

STELLART International School of Art Wows Audience at Florentia Village

STELLART International School of Art Wows Audience at Florentia Village

10 Amazing Afternoon Tea Offers This May in Shenzhen

10 Amazing Afternoon Tea Offers This May in Shenzhen

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives