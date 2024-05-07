Indulge Mom: Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Zarah

Treat mom to what she really wants for Mother's Day…
Bottomless Mimosas & an extravagant brunch buffet featuring Zarah's delicious seasonal offerings!
Bring Mom and your family to Zarah on May 12 to indulge yourselves in a relaxing & delicious all-you-can-eat buffet at our Mother's Day Brunch!
From 10am – 2pm a beautiful selection of cheeses, cold cuts, our famous egg-cooking & DIY jianbing station, healthy salads, homemade cakes, freshly baked breads and croissants will be waiting for you. All mothers will receive a complimentary glass of a special Mimosa!
We can also recommend the hutong café's all-you-can-eat-and-drink option, offering 3 hours of free flow high quality wines, sparkling wine, beers and its secret-recipe cocktails – using fresh and seasonal ingredients!
If you want to be the hero this Mother's Day, then bring your Mom and come to Zarah to pamper her with a yummy Sunday Brunch and fabulous mimosas!
Happy Mother's Day!
Brunch Buffet Prices
ALL YOU CAN EAT RMB228
ALL YOU CAN EAT & DRINK RMB388 ( 3 hours free-flow)
KIDS BRUNCH RMB98 (6 – 12 years)
Reservation is highly recommended!
For Reservations: +8610-8403 9807, or email info@cafezarah.com
