Indulge Mom: Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Zarah

By That's Beijing, May 7, 2024

Treat mom to what she really wants for Mother's Day…

Bottomless Mimosas & an extravagant brunch buffet featuring Zarah's delicious seasonal offerings!

1_Mothersday_2756x36753.jpg

Bring Mom and your family to Zarah on May 12 to indulge yourselves in a relaxing & delicious all-you-can-eat buffet at our Mother's Day Brunch!

p1.jpg

From 10am – 2pm a beautiful selection of cheeses, cold cuts, our famous egg-cooking & DIY jianbing station, healthy salads, homemade cakes, freshly baked breads and croissants will be waiting for you. All mothers will receive a complimentary glass of a special Mimosa!

p2.jpg

We can also recommend the hutong café's all-you-can-eat-and-drink option, offering 3 hours of free flow high quality wines, sparkling wine, beers and its secret-recipe cocktails – using fresh and seasonal ingredients!

p3.jpg

If you want to be the hero this Mother's Day, then bring your Mom and come to Zarah to pamper her with a yummy Sunday Brunch and fabulous mimosas!

p4.jpg

Happy Mother's Day!

p5.jpg

Brunch Buffet Prices 

ALL YOU CAN EAT RMB228   

ALL YOU CAN EAT & DRINK RMB388 ( 3 hours free-flow) 

KIDS BRUNCH RMB98 (6 – 12 years)

Reservation is highly recommended!

For Reservations: +8610-8403 9807, or email info@cafezarah.com

