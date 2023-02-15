WATCH: Explosion in South China Knocks Down Passing Motorcycle

The doors and windows of a restaurant in South China were left smashed by an explosion which occurred on February 13. A motorcycle carrying two people was knocked down by the blast as it passed by the restaurant.

Watch the video below:





The incident occurred on Huanan Lu in Xinxing county – part of Yunfu city situated in Guangdong province around 145 kilometers west of provincial capital Guangzhou.

CCTV footage shows at least three people knocked down by the blast, as well as the aforementioned motorcycle. Firefighters later attended the scene.

According to media outlet The Beijing News, nobody was inside the restaurant when the blast occurred. There have been no serious injuries or deaths reported.

[Cover image via Weibo/@佛山日报]