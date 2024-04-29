Snap & Savor: That's SNAPPY Returns for a BRAVO Adventure

Calling all food enthusiasts and photography aficionados!
Prepare to embark on a culinary journey and capture the essence of Guangzhou with our exciting That's SNAPPY Instagram Campaign!
That's SNAPPY is back this April with a thrilling second campaign, offering you the chance to win big with your snaps!
From April 30 to May 15, participate in our campaign for a chance to win a complimentary 3-liter draught beer from @bravobrewing.
Whether you're snapping Cantonese localized craft beer or indulging in a succulent burger, we want to see your most captivating shots!
Here's How to Participate:
Follow @thatsGuangzhou + @bravobrewing
Share your photo(s) by tagging us @thatsGuangzhou and @bravobrewing and using the hashtag #ThatsSNAPPY
Share a brief caption detailing your food experience
Don't let this amazing opportunity slip away!
Experience the That's Food and Drink Awards award-winning craft beer bar at Bravo!
Plus, be among the first 3 participants to complete the campaign each day, and enjoy a designated draught beer for just RMB9.9 (valued at RMB45) at Bravo Brewing.
Let's snap, savor, and share the joy of great food and fun times together!
#ThatsSNAPPY
#SnapAndSavor
#ThatsGuangzhou
Still not following That's Guangzhou on Instagram:
Scan the QR code to follow
For Reservations: +8620-3809 3309
Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
0 User Comments