4 Special Deals This April for That’s Foodies

By That's Guangzhou, April 3, 2024

Sensational Drinks Offer at Revolution Cocktails

IMG_4912-compressed.jpeg

Indulge in a sensational array of drinks by Revolution Cocktails for just RMB40, originally priced at RMB100 and more. Hurry, as we're offering only 90 vouchers exclusively for That’s Guangzhou readers. Don't miss your chance to savor these delightful concoctions at an unbeatable price!

1b12d4189d83fec874749844464a088c.png

Scan the QR code to Purchase

Until the stock runs out!

For Reservations: +8620-3847 6424

Revolution Cocktails,  Shop C104 to 106, Chirk Up Bay, No.4 Compound, West Street, Yuancun, Tianhe

Special Deal from Brasston

_20240126023424.png

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.

202404/b662d852e83176647b252788d6fa5344.png

Scan the QR code to Purchase

Available in April 2024

Brasston (Panyu), 125-126.1F, Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

Every Wednesday is Winesday

_202403132143292.jpg

Every Wednesday, Wine Universe By Little Somms offers you three wines on the same theme (80ml/glass) paired with three finger foods at a good price. Every Wednesday, if you order three snacks, you will receive a free glass of house wine (120 ml).

Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Wine Universe By Little Somms

Every Wednesday, available from March 2024

For Reservations: +86-18922102045

Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Special Offer at Antalya

WeChat-Image_20231012141347.jpg

As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.

Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg


