17-Year-Old Shot Dead in South China

A 17-year-old has died following an incident involving a firearm in Hunan Province, South China.

The incident occurred on July 24 in Yueyang, a city located north of provincial capital Changsha.

A video circulating online purports to show the 17-year-old male being taken into the in-patient building of a local hospital with hospital staff saying the individual had been shot, reports media outlet 心情驿站.

A journalist learned about the incident yesterday, July 25 via a local undertaker.



Reports suggest that the 17-year-old was working at a private shooting club during the school summer holidays when the incident occurred.

On July 25, a male, surnamed Chen told the journalist in question that he was part of the shooting club but he was unclear on the details of exactly how the 17-year-old was killed.

The local Public Security Bureau was contacted but didn't offer any comment on the incident.

A hashtag related to the incident has circulated on Chinese social media platform Weibo, garnering over 370 million views, as of press time.

Gun deaths are rare but not unheard of in China.

Under relevant laws of the People's Republic of China, it is largely illegal for members of the public to own firearms.

However, some firearms – such as those used for hunting and at private shooting clubs - are permitted.

