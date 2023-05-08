  1. home
WATCH: Lucky Couple in Car Escape Floods in South China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 8, 2023

A viral video from Fujian Province, South China shows a car half submerged under water. Meanwhile, the voices of the male driver, and his female partner who was a passenger in the car at the time, can be heard describing how they had to force the car door open as the road started to flood. 

Watch the video below: 


The incident occurred in the Xinluo district of Longyan, a city roughly 150 kilometers northwest of Xiamen. 

It comes as a number of areas across China have experienced torrential rain leading to severe flooding. 

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, rivers in Jiangxi, Fujian and 21 other places have burst their banks since May 5.

By May 10, rainfall is expected to be lower in the north and east parts of the Jiangnan region – an area south of the Yangtze River which encompasses parts of Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai. 

According to the Ministry, areas worst affected by the recent floods include Sanyuan village, Fuzhou city, Jiangxi Province – which has seen 406 millimeters of rainfall since May 5; and Shaowu, Nanping city, Fujian Province – which has seen 313 millimeters of rainfall since May 5. 

In Luoyan city, Fujian Province, where the aforementioned driver and passenger had a lucky escape, rainfall was at its highest level in 60 years. 

According to China Weather, heavy or torrential rain is expected from May 11 onwards in the following areas:

  • Yunnan Province

  • Southern parts of Sichuan Province

  • Guizhou Province

  • Chongqing

  • Hunan Province

  • Western parts of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

[Cover image via Weibo/@中国新闻网]

