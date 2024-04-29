16 Awesome Things to Do Over May Holiday in Shenzhen

Before we delve into the exciting lineup of activities for each day of the May holiday, don't miss out on the incredible Happy Hour offerings available in Shenzhen every single day of the week!

Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Tuesday, April 30

Sino-German Spring Market



Spring is in full bloom. The 2024 Sino-German Spring Market will be held from April 30 to May 4 at UpperHills and the adjacent Beacon Hill Park in Shenzhen. High-quality German (and European) goods, authentic food and beverages, kid's balance bike experience workshop, football carnival, German wine tasting... Let us unlock the full potential of spring and create goodness together!



April 30 - May 4, 2024

UpperHills, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Bijiashan Park, No.12 Meigang Road, Futian

Birol Bistronomy Special Offer



Enjoy a special buy one get one free offer on Turkish ice cream + Bakehouse + Dessert combo!



Until April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Synth Crush 10th Anniv. Pres. Legowelt



A god-level figure is parachuted! The 10th Anniversary of Synth Crush presents a masterpiece in the universe: Legowelt, an electronic music legend from The Hague, the Netherlands, a wizard in the synthesizer palace, and an Electro/Techno madman.



April 30, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-18617150566

OIL, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan 8th Road, Futian

Ghetto Disco Night /w San Proper



Dutch legendary musician, DJ a.k.a Dr Proper, arrived.



April 30, 10pm - late

For Reservations: +8613265401741

CLUBWHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wenheyou, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

Jazz · The Global Harmony of Love



The "International Jazz Day" event is co-hosted and led by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and legendary jazz pianist/composer Herbie Hancock. Each year, a city is chosen as the main venue for jazz concerts, while jazz enthusiasts around the world organize spontaneous celebrations in their respective countries.



April 30, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86755-9609 8585

Penny Black Jazz Club, No.134, Bldg A5, OCT-Loft North Area, Xiangshan East Road, Nanshan

International Jazz Day at LAVO



Jazz emerged in the late 19th to early 20th century in the United States, with roots in Africa and a fusion of African and European musical traditions. It stands as an early model of racial integration in the arts. Jazz is notoriously difficult to define, partly due to its many subgenres, with improvisation being a hallmark. Come and discover more at LAVO!



April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8397 9899

LAVO Jazz·Funk·Soul, 1B, 1M/F, T3 Bldg, Kerry Plaza, No.1 Zhongxin 4th Road, by Fuhua Road

Wednesday, May 1

Mooon Beach Club 3rd Anniversary

Join us in celebrating Mooon Beach Club's 3rd Anniversary! From May 1 to 3, enjoy an unforgettable lineup featuring MBC Sound System, SukiSuki, Monica, Cat Kid, and more! Don't miss out on the festivities!



May 1 - 3, 2024

For Reservations: +8618319994887

Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng

Queerest pres.Drag Scenes Tour 2024



Is the best drag queen community in China right here? CLUBWHY presents Queerest pres.Drag Scenes Tour 2024 to Shenzhen!



May 1, from 10pm

For Reservations: +8613265401741

CLUBWHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wenheyou, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

Elvis - Fall in Love



Long live the long, ELVIS PRESLEY! Roots House presents another epic night with the classics!



May 1, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8618681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Thursday, May 2

Comedy Open Mic at Cafe Society

Big Bear Comedy presents English Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic every Thursday from 9pm until late!



Every Thursday, from 9pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Brunch at Rich Kat



Indulge in our Complete English Breakfast brunch experience, featuring a hearty spread of classic morning delights. Enjoy eggs, bacon, sausages, beans, toast, and more, accompanied by your choice of coffee americano or black tea, all for just RMB58. Dive into a delicious start to your day with our satisfying brunch offer.



For Reservations: +8619076193949

Rich Kat, Shop L1-04B, 1/F, CICCI Mall, No.13 Yannan Road, Futian

Friday, May 3

Special Lunch Set at il Faro

BUSINESS LUNCH SET FOR RMB98 offers a tasty and convenient meal for busy professionals. Enjoy a carefully crafted selection of dishes that will fuel your afternoon. For pizza lovers, our PIZZA SET LUNCH at RMB78 is the perfect choice. Indulge in a delicious pizza paired with a refreshing beverage for a satisfying lunchtime experience. Both sets offer great value and taste, making them the ideal lunch options.



Every Monday - Friday, 11am - 5pm

For Reservations: +86755-2689 1084 / +8617796362324

il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Saturday, May 4

Language of Love

Experience the captivating charm of jazz with Karen Souza's soulful melodies. Let her tender voice transport you on a journey of romance and elegance. Don't miss her enchanting performance this summer!



May 4, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2162 5455

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Niia 2024 China Tour



With her unique voice, Niia continually pushes boundaries, solidifying her position as one of the most anticipated and innovative artists in the contemporary music scene. During her China tour, Niia and her band will deliver a distinctive experience, showcasing their individual style and talent.



May 4, 2024

For Reservations: +8615217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

SATURDAYS: AFROBEATS & SOCA



Exciting news! Shenzhen Crazy Coconut Bar is now serving delicious burgers starting tonight at 8pm for only RMB58! Join us for a flavorful feast. And that's not all! Don't miss our SATURDAYS: AFROBEATS & SOCA party from 8pm to late for an electrifying night of African and Caribbean music. Come experience the vibe at The Crazy Coconut Bar, your ultimate Open Air Urban Campsite party venue! See you there!

Every Saturday, from 8pm

Crazy Coconut Bar, Building A, Phase I, Innovation Technology Plaza, No.29 Tairan Fourth Road, Futian

Sunday, May 5



2024 All For Coffee Festival

All For Coffee Festival as the largest outdoor coffee festival in Shenzhen, it has been successfully held from 2020 to 2023 for four consecutive sessions, with the cooperation of over 200+ premium coffee brands across the country!



April 29 - May 5, 11am - 7pm

One Avenue, Fuhua 1st Road, Futian

