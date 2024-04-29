Awesome Things to Do Over May Holiday in Guangzhou

Get ready to explore the incredible Happy Hour offerings available in Guangzhou every single day of the week!

READ MORE: Happy Hours & Drink Deals in Guangzhou

Attention, the 135th Canton Fair attendees, That's Guangzhou has curated some fantastic deals tailored just for your visit!

READ MORE: Special Deals for the 135th Canton Fair

But before we delve into the exciting lineup of activities for each day of the May holiday, don't miss out on these exclusive deals crafted especially for you!

READ MORE: Updated! 7 Special Deals for That's Foodies

Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Tuesday, April 30



Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration



Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!



April 30, 2024

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu

Puff Up Bread 2024



Welcome to Puff Up Bread 2024! Join us for a unique bread feast at Four Seas Walk during this delicious season. It's not just a celebration of baking craftsmanship but also a tribute to the art of "primitive bread."



April 30 - May 3, 2024

Four Seas Walk, No.490 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

New Lunch Sets at Morgan's



Discover the taste of excellence at MORGAN'S with the irresistible new lunch sets! Indulge in a delightful array of dishes, from savory Kung Pao Chicken to mouthwatering Grilled Pork Chop, all served with your choice of beverage. For just RMB58, enjoy a satisfying meal that's perfect for any weekday rendezvous. Upgrade your drink to elevate your dining experience for an additional RMB10.



Monday to Friday, 11.30am - 3pm

For Reservations: +8620-8550 3038

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, 6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Wednesday, May 1

Lingnan Intangible Cultural Heritage Theme Market

Intangible cultural heritage meets contemporary creativity this May Day. Join us in sparking new fireworks as tradition meets innovation. Let's make heritage visible, empower the youth, and celebrate our cultural legacy together!



May 1 - 3, 2024

Parc Pearl River Piano Cultural Park, No.8 Yuwei Xi Road, South Huadi Avenue, Liwan

Ladies' Night at OMMA



Ladies, enjoy a complimentary cocktail on OMMA! Join us for Ladies' Night every Wednesday and savor the exquisite flavors of a free cocktail. Elevate your midweek experience with our enticing selection. Cheers to a fantastic Ladies' Night!



Every Wednesday

For Reservations: +8613244830192

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Wednesday Pizza 50% Off at Salud



Indulge in a Wednesday Pizza Delight at Salud with a tempting 50% off on selected mouthwatering pizzas! Choose from options like BBQ Fandango, Jungle Boggie, Carbonara, Chick Jagger, and more. Savor the flavors of these delectable pizzas at unbeatable prices every Wednesday. Join us at Salud for a pizza feast and treat your taste buds to a symphony of deliciousness!



Every Wednesday

For Reservations: +8618011815050

Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu

May Holiday at Charlie's Panyu



Make the most of your May holiday with Charlie's Panyu's special weekday offers! Wednesdays are for Burger Madness, with a whopping 50% off on all burgers for dine-in customers. On Fridays, indulge in British Fish and Chips for only RMB49 when you dine in. And for a perfect Sunday treat, enjoy 50% off on Sirloin, Ribeye, and Fillet steaks during Steak Night. Don't miss out on these irresistible deals!



Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm - 8pm

Charlie's Panyu, Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

Thursday, May 2

Mini Show Party at IIISOK Modern Charcoal とSake Bar

Join us for the Mini Show Party, a close-up bar-style performance with an open music live show! Every Thursday from 9.30pm to midnight. Admission is RMB158 per person, which includes entry and two drinks. For a VIP experience, opt for the VIP area at RMB988 for two, including two tickets, one bottle of drinks, and a meal.



Every Thursday, 9.30pm - midnight

For Reservations: +8618148988036

IIISOK Modern Charcoal とSake Bar, No.34 The Canton Place Qingfeng Street, Haiqing Road, Tianhe

Friday, May 3

House Music at SATURNDAYS

Get ready for our House Music themed party! Featuring DJ O-MORI from Japan, along with local talents DJ X and DJ C-MOON from Guangzhou. The beats keep coming, and good times come in pairs!



May 3, 10pm - late

SATURNDAYS, No.14 Aiguo Road, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

Burger & Beer Fridays at The Goat



Join The Goat for Burger & Beer Fridays! With every burger purchase, enjoy a complimentary beer from Liberty Brewing Company. Indulge in The Goat's delicious burgers and savor the taste of selected craft beer from Liberty Brewing Company with every bite. Don't miss out on this irresistible offer at Ai Ha Fine Dining Bar!



Every Friday

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Saturday, May 4

Campai Guest Shift

Get ready for a memorable night at Saturn in Guangzhou on May 4! Summer's warmth pairs perfectly with a slight buzz. Don't miss out!



May 4, 9pm - midnight

For Reservations: +8613544562535

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Sunday, May 5

Chadon Garden Flower Workshop



Learn the secrets of the trade for designing beautiful spring bouquets with a local florist on May 5 at 2.30pm. The class offers a unique opportunity for guests to learn floral arranging, and you will make a centerpiece to take home. Seating is limited, and registration is required.



Early bird ticket prices are available before 12noon, May 2.

May 5, 2.30pm - 4.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold

Looking for where to go for the May holiday? The Happy Monk offers delicious brunch during the holiday, and what's more, you can join our kids' pizza making for a leisurely afternoon with family



May 5, 1pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +8615920413629

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cinco De Mayo



Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style with our special offers! Enjoy a Margarita Grande for only RMB50, grab 5 Coronas for RMB100, or indulge in 5 Tequila Shots for just RMB100. Join us on May 5, 2024, for a fiesta you won't forget!



May 5, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cino De Mayo at Tacos Guangzhou



Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style at Tacos Guangzhou! For just RMB138, indulge in all-you-can-eat tacos alongside your favorite drinks. And to keep the fiesta going, enjoy Happy Hour specials until midnight!



May 3, 7pm - 10pm

Tacos Guangzhou, c104-106, N0.4 Yard, Chirk Up Bay, T.I.T Wisdom Park, Yuancun South Road, Tianhe (next to Revolucion&Cocktail)

Cinco De Mayo Day Special at GAIL'S



Get ready to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style at GAIL'S! Join us on May 5 from 6-10pm for a Tex-Mex Buffet dinner featuring the best Frozen Margaritas in Town! Secure your Early bird tickets fast and join the fiesta!



May 5, 6pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8613711592586

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: