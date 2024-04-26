11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

7-Day Tibetan + Chengdu Adventure
Indulge in the culinary delights of the ancient city of Chengdu, marvel at the majesty of the Dagu Glacier, visit the famous 'four wonders' of Huanglong: color pools, snow mountains, valleys and forests; take in the wide open spaces and clean air of the Tibetan Plateau, and pay your respects at the Lama Temple.
This trip has it all!
5-Day Essence of Inner Mongolia Tour
Huitengxile is one of the world's three largest alpine meadow flower grasslands, as well as one of the most well-protected. Ride a horse or do a light trek through this area of incredible natural beauty.
This tour also takes in the stunning Wulanhada volcano cluster, the only in the southern Mongolian Plateau to have erupted in the Holocene.
You’ll also visit Resonant Bay, known as the ‘Disney in the Desert,’ where you can sand sea yacht, rail bike, ride a Polaris all-terrain vehicle, zip line, ride camels, bumper cars and rollercoasters, take in a performance of Guolao Legend... and much more!
3-Day Shangri La of East Adventure
Walk on an incredible glass bridge, hike in hidden mountains and bamboo forests, play in pristine waterfalls and make clean brooks your natural swimming pool.
This is a unique chance to learn about local culture in a natural village in Zhejiang Province, explore the beautiful local houses and scenery, and enjoy a bonfire with music under the stars...
7-Day Xinjiang Wusan Ancient Trail Trek
Wusun Ancient Trail is one of the most beautiful hikes in China, and has been in use for more than 2,000 years.
Crossing the Naraty Range from north to south, it is some 120 kilometers in length, reaching an elevation of 3,894 meters.
This trip will trek through the Tianshan Mountains, crossing high altitude passes and visiting alpine lakes, grasslands, and river valleys.
3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway
Located in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.
Watch the sunrise over the mountains, chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party with music at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.
Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.
8-Day Southern Xinjiang Classic Tour
This tour takes in the attractions of the three ancient cities of Xinjiang – Urumqi, Turpan and Kashgar – as well as the region’s marvelous landscape and naturally shaped wonders, such as Heavenly Lake and Karakul Lake.
You’ll also visit the spectacular historical Jiaohe Ruins, appreciate magnificent religious buildings such as the Id Kah Mosque, and feel the charm of local bazaars.
If it's your first time to Xinjiang, this route won't disappoint!
2-Day Huihang Ancient Trail Hiking
Here's your chance to take a break from busy city life and find peace and tranquility by getting close to nature. Meet people from different cultures and backgrounds and burn those extra calories on a stunning two-day hike!
8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp
This eight-day Tibet tour is once in a lifetime experience. Starting in Lhasa, one of the lowest places in Tibet, and where you can take in the majesty of the holy Potala Palace, altitude will gradually increase as you visit Gyantse and Shigatse, before ending with the trip highlight – Everest!
1-Day Timeless Wonders Haining City Hike
Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains. Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town; walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.
1-Day Water Trekking & Natural Pools
With the weather warming up, an amazing way to spend a day is trekking in Zhejiang with 90% green cover, swimming in the natural pools, climbing waterfalls, cliff diving and breathing the freshest of air.
8-Day Labor Day Dali & Lijiang Yunnan Eco Tour
Yunnan Eco Tours is a social enterprise in southwest China that seeks out destinations that are off the beaten track, local and natural.
Advocates for a sustainable lifestyle, plant-forward diet, and organic food, they are committed to community engagement and building awareness on environmental and social issues.
On this eight-day tour you will journey into secluded minority villages for ethnic dancing, jewelry making and pottery workshops; eat conscientiously at farmers markets and at the tables of locals; hike and mountain bike through pristine Yunnan forests... and so much more!
