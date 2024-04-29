32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

Wednesday May 1

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Wed May 1, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed May 1, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Ladies Night @ La Suite



La Suite Ladies Night sees fairer sex enjoying complimentary drinks until midnight. For everyone else there are free canapes until 11pm. So roll on up ladies and enjoy the Suite-est midweek!



Wed May 1, 9.30pm-Late

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

David Bowie Tribute Special @ Specters



A night of music from Major Tom, Ziggy Stardust, Halloween Jack, Aladdin Sane, The Thin White Duke, et al.

Wed May 1, 9.30pm-Late; RMB130

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Synth Crush 10th Anniversary ft. Legowelt @ SYSTEM







A god-level figure is parachuted in on May Day! The 10th Anniversary of Synth Crush presents a masterpiece in the universe: Legowelt, an electronic music legend from The Hague, the Netherlands, a wizard in the synthesizer palace, and an Electro/Techno madman.

Wed May 1, from 10pm; Early Bird RMB98, Door RMB160

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路

UEFA Champions League Semi Finals @ Cages Jing'an



With no work the next day, you can stay up to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at Cages. It's RMB100 entry after 10pm, which includes RMB100 worth of food and drink.

Wed May 1, from 10pm, 3am kick off; RMB100

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Thursday May 2



Open Mic @ RIINK

An electrifying open mic event, hosted by local musicians, singer Wynn and guitarist Shaun. With their soulful melodies and infectious energy, they'll set the perfect backdrop for a night of musical fun.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the chill vibes of this vibrant venue, where everyone is encouraged to grab the mic or an instrument and share their love for music.

Plus, when you sing a song, you'll be treated to a complimentary drink from RIINK's fabulous cocktail bar!

The jamming session starts at 8pm, so don't miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your talent, savor hearty bar bites, and sip on delicious drinks!



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Every Thu, from 8pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Smashing Pumpkins, Kiss, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, ZZ Top, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu May 2, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Holiday Bingo Night @ Cages Jing'an



Come to Cages to test your luck at bingo, with the chance to win tons of amazing prizes!

Thu May 2, from 9pm

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Enjoy a hot, sizzling Fuego Latino party on Thursday at La Suite. Warm it up before the weekend and enjoy tasty cocktails all night long along with salsa moves!



Thu May 2, 8.30pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday May 3

DAYLIGHT Rooftop Party ft. Bianca Oblivion @ Wanda Reign on the Bund

Get ready to elevate your sunset experience with DAYLIGHT. This ultimate rooftop party conceptis set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Wanda Reign On The Bund.

As the sun dips below the skyline, experience an unforgettable soirée that blends stunning views with pulsating beats.



Headliner DJ Bianca Oblivion is poised to take you on a sonic journey like no other, with her eclectic mix of tunes guaranteed to keep you grooving. Soak in the panoramic views of the city while dancing the night away in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and euphoria.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

May 3, 3-10pm; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door RMB168, includes one drink

Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 21/F, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼, 近龙潭路

Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners, from 6pm with live music in the relaxed garden environment. Better still, enjoy three hours of free flow (6pm-9pm) starting from just RMB158.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your spot.



Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



Live music from Bryce Kendall.

Fri May 3, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Bottles 'N Bingo @ BNC



Bingo night at BNC, with two bottles of 12 Square Meters Beer free for every pizza purchased.

Fri May 3, from 8pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri May 3, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday May 3 & 4

Black Circus @ La Suite



This weekend, La Suite bring you a one-of-a-kind black circus party!

Fri & Sat May 3 & 4, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday, Saturday & Sunday May 3, 4 & 5

Cinco de Mayo @ El Santo



El Santo is marking Cinco de Mayo with a weekend long fiesta. There will be staggered drinks deals from 5-8pm Friday and Saturday, and DJs getting the place loco from 10pm. And on Saturday and Sunday brunch items will be half price.

Fri, Sat & Sun May 3, 4 & 5, 11am-Late

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Cinco de Mayo @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has been passed some taco recipes by sister reastaurant El Santo, and is going all in for a three-day Cinco de Mayo. Margaritas and Coronas are being thrown in for good measure.

Fri, Sat & Sun May 3, 4 & 5, from 11am

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

7-year Anniversary Beergarden @ Zeitgeist



From May 3-5, Zeitgeist will also be transporting you to Bavaria with a Dance Into May – Tanz in den Mai – beergarden.



Enjoy a true German beer garden experience with three days of cold draft beers, wine, spritz, succulent crispy suckling pig, roasted chicken, bratwurst sausages, pretzels, and much more.

As a thank you to customers as they mark their seventh anniversary, Zeitgeist is also giving away 100 litres of FREE BEER every day from 5pm until it runs out, so hang about after brunch.

You can also let the kids loose on their bouncy castle!

READ MORE: Free Beer! Zeitgeist 7 Year Anniversary Beergarden

Fri, Sat & Sun May 3, 4 & 5, 12 noon-10pm; Free Entry

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu 海防路 537号

Friday & Sunday May 3 & 4

Holiday Blues & Whisky Night @ Lincoln Jazz Center

Cotton Club legend Greg Smith and band playing those May Day blues.

Fri May 3, 9.30-11pm; RMB298

Sun May 5, 8-10pm; RMB298

Lincoln Jazz Center, 4/F, Meilun Building, 139 Nanjing Dong Lu 南京东路139号美伦大楼4层

Saturday May 4

Zesta Kombucha Workshop @ Egg



If you enjoy the deliciousness and health benefits of kombucha, why not brew your own with Zestea?

Through brewing kombucha at home, not only can you enjoy your own kombucha, but you can also choose your favorite tea and ingredients that suits your taste buds and needs.

Following Zestea to brew kombucha at home is really easy. As long as you adhere to hygiene principles and key fermentation knowledge, you'll succeed on your first try.

Sat May 4, 4-6pm; RMB299

Egg, 12 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu 襄阳北路12号, 近长乐路

Tribeat – Roof Garden Opening Party @ The Shanghai EDITION



Celebrate the grand opening of The Shanghai EDITION's stunning roof garden with a euphoric fusion of sounds from UK's top International DJ and Shanghai's finest DJs. The perfect holiday getaway party from day to night.

Embark on a sonic journey across two stages, spanning 10 hours of non-stop music. Immerse yourself in mesmerizing beats amidst breathtaking panoramic views. Dance beneath the stars in an urban oasis, where lush greenery meets modern elegance.

Tribeat is the ultimate rooftop party experience that promises to transport you to a tropical oasis in the heart of the city. Indulge in the vibrant energy of the city as it converges with the serenity of a rooftop garden.

Elevate your senses, sip exquisite cocktails, and revel in the magic of this unforgettable night at The Shanghai EDITION's Roof Garden Opening Party!

For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779.

Sat May 4, 4pm-3am; RMB88-98

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat May 4, 8pm; RMB120

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Saturday & Sunday May 4 & 5

Cinco de Mayo @ Tacolicious



Head along to Tacolicious for an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo celebration!

Kick off the fiesta from 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5. They’re turning up the heat with a sizzling BBQ and turning down the prices with buy-one-get-one-free on all tequilas.

Don’t miss the margarita specials, designed to keep you cool while you spice things up. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a fiesta without tantalizing taco specials.

¡Vamos amigos! Mark your calendars – this is going to be a party you won’t want to miss!

Sat & Sun May 4 & 5, from 3pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Sunday May 5

UFC301 @ Cages Jing'an

UFC 301, with the main card from 10am and brunch served at both Cages.

Sun May 5, from 10am

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun May 5, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Free Cookie Baking Class @ Geneva



Every Sunday in May, Geneva will be offering cookie baking classes for kids aged three and up... absolutely free! You just need to scan the QR code on the poster to book ahead.

Sun May 5, 2pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Wednesday to Sunday May 1-5

May Holiday Rolling Fun @ RIINK

Celebrate May Holiday daily at RIINK! Indulge in American diner treats, refreshing drinks, and endless retro fun.

Embracing RIINK's anniversary month, be prepared for delightful surprises and exclusive offers from their May partner, Hollister

Capture precious memories with free instant photos and relish the summer vibes. Don't miss out on the limited buy-one-get-one-free package for two.

Head along on the Thursday evening, May 2, for an enchanting Open Mic session – sing your heart out and savor a complimentary drink. Immerse yourself in the spirit of early summer at RIINK!

Wed-Sun, May 1-5

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed May 1, 4.30pm, RMB188

Wed May 1, 7.30pm, RMB188

Thu May 2, 7.30pm, RMB218

Fri May 3, 4.30pm, RMB398

Fri May 3, 7.30pm, RMB398

Sat May 4, 2pm, RMB218

Sun May 5, 2pm, RMB398

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

