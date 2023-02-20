  1. home
Drink Driver Stabs Dead 3 Police Officers in South China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, February 20, 2023

An individual who was stopped by police for drink driving has stabbed dead three police officers in Jiangxi province, South China. 

The incident occurred during the evening of February 17 in Shangli county, Pingxiang city, around 250 kilometers west of provincial capital Nanchang. 

The three officers – named on the Pingxiang Press Release WeChat Official Account as He Mingshu, Li Bing and Li Rongqiang – stopped an individual surnamed Huang and found he was driving without a driver’s license. Moreover, Huang was found to be intoxicated while behind the wheel. 

Huang then attacked the three officers with a knife, following which the officers were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. All three later died from their injuries while in hospital. 

46411676877122_.pic.jpg

The Pingxiang Press Release WeChat Official Account posted news of the officers' deaths. Screengrab via WeChat

According to Pingxiang Press Release, Huang has since been arrested. A hashtag related to the case has received more than 28 million views on social media platform Weibo.

News stories related to drink drivers are common in Chinese media. However, it is rare for such incidents to escalate in the way the aforementioned case did so. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@上栗交警]

Jiangxi South China Drunk drivers Drunk driving

