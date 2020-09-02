  1. home
Netflix to Make New Series Based on 'The Three-Body Problem'

By Joshua Cawthorpe, September 2, 2020

Chinese Yoozoo Group announced on Tuesday that US-based streaming powerhouse Netflix has been awarded the rights to adapt acclaimed sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem into an English language series, Xinhua reports.

Among the collaborators are Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as well as the books’ author Liu Cixin and English translator Ken Liu. 

The book trilogy, officially titled Remembrance of Earth’s Past, began with the publication of The Three-Body Problem by the Chongqing Press in 2008. 

In 2014, the English version hit store shelves and has since sold nearly nine million copies worldwide, according to the New York Times

It was the first-ever Asian novel to win the Hugo Award, a literature award for the best fantasy or science fiction novel of the year since 1953. Since the English publication, the Three-Body Problem has been praised by George R.R. Martin, Mark Zuckerberg and Barack Obama, to name a few.

The novel itself takes place in China during the Cultural Revolution and hurtles through time and space to the furthest reaches of the universe. 

Without giving too much away, a young physicist, disenchanted with humanity, invites the Trisolarians to come and invade Earth – chaos ensues.

Liu’s novel derives its name from a Newtonian enigma. The three-body problem is described as a mathematical conundrum in which three or more gravitational forces interfere with one another’s orbits in which no concrete outcome is determined. 

Last year, Netflix also scooped up The Wandering Earth for an undisclosed amount, after the Chinese film became one of the highest grossing movies in 2019. The sci-fi film is based on the novella of the same name, which was also written by Liu Cixin.

READ MORE: The World's Most Successful Film of 2019 is Chinese, and Netflix Just Bought it

[Cover photo via @NOWHER玩美/Weibo]

