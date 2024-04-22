Aman Cuts Steel on Luxury Motor Yacht, Aman at Sea

Aman, the world’s preeminent lifestyle and hospitality brand, is pleased to announce it has commenced the construction of its luxury motor yacht, Aman at Sea, holding a traditional steel cutting ceremony at the T.Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. A joint venture with Cruise Saudi, Aman at Sea is anticipated to launch in 2027, setting a new standard in waterborne voyages whilst also bringing the cherished spirit of Aman to the world’s seas and oceans.

True to the pioneering ethos of the brand, Aman is directing the entire development process of the project. T.Mariotti, renowned constructors of ultraluxury custom cruise and expedition vessels and yachts in Italy since 1928, has been appointed to deliver this first-of-its-kind vessel and will provide the highest standard of design, mirroring the level of detail and care experienced across Aman’s hotels.

Aman at Sea, Interior, Credit SINOT Yacht, Architecture & Design



Speaking about the appointment of the contract, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, Vlad Doronin, commented “The steel cutting signifies a key milestone in the development of Aman at Sea and my strategic evolution of the brand, as we continue to diversify our geographical portfolio on land and at sea to offer exceptional travel experiences which deliver Aman’s core values of privacy, peace, generosity of space and unparalleled service. We are partnering with T.Mariotti to bring to life our pioneering vision for Aman at Sea, providing a whole new category in on the water exploration.”

Commenting on the steel cutting ceremony, Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T.Mariotti, said “Steel cutting is the first tangible mark of this unprecedented project which will bring the luxury on the sea to new heights, never explored before. We at T.Mariotti shipyard are extremely excited and proud to partner with Aman in undertaking this challenge, which confirms our leading position in the ultraluxury market on the sea.”

At 183 metres (600ft), the vessel will be the first dual fuel powered new build, using marine diesel oil and methanol to run, showcasing Aman Group’s commitment to sustainability while offering a one-of-a-kind experience on the water. Featuring just 50 spacious luxury suites, each will feature its own private balcony. The vessel will be home to an array of dining options, including an informal all-day restaurant, plus international dining options and a relaxed club and lounge, a serene and spacious Aman Spa, complete with Japanese garden, two helipads, plus an expansive Beach Club, which will offer guests direct access to the water at the stern of the yacht.

The keel laying is expected to take place this summer and the vessel’s official name will be announced in due course.