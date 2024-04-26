8 Amazing Night Markets to Check Out in Shenzhen

Explore Shenzhen at a leisurely pace and unveil a new world this May Day holiday by venturing into the city's bustling night markets!

Night markets are a ubiquitous phenomenon in southern China, where lively streets are adorned with stalls selling snacks and goods, attracting throngs of visitors seeking to experience the authentic Chinese way of life.

For all the foodies out there craving a taste of Shenzhen's unique nightlife, make sure to grab this Shenzhen Night Market Guide before you set off on your adventure!

Cultural Block 1368 of Shuiwei

Every Shenzhen foodie knows about Shuiwei, and since the revitalization of the old Shuiwei Village, the once bustling buildings have transformed into charming arcade-style alleys reminiscent of the Republic of China era.



With 11 streets named after historical figures, each corner exudes the distinctive charm of Lingnan culture, attracting many visitors seeking a unique night out.

Location: 370m walk from Exit B2 of Huanggangcun Station, Line 7

Niuxiangfang(牛巷坊)



Futian Village is home to many Chaoshan delicacies, and nearby Niuxiangfang has emerged as a popular night market street in recent years.



Stretching about 300 meters, it boasts over 30 small shops, most of which specialize in Chaoshan flavors.

Location: Fuxing Road, Futian

Yangang Night Market & Joyful Constants · JoyCons



Located in front of Yantian High School, the large outdoor night market—Yangang Night Market & Joyful Constants · JoyCons—emits a strong aroma every evening.



As the sun sets around 6pm in early summer, the market atmosphere becomes lively, offering a serene view of Yantian Port amidst the bustling city, allowing visitors to enjoy both the sea view and the unique industrial charm of Yantian Port.

Location: Ask your taxi/car-hailing driver to navigate to "盐港夜市"

Yantian Community Night Market



Yantian Community Night Market is not actually in Yantian but in Bao'an District.



This over 400-meter-long night market gathers specialty foods from all over the country, attracting a large crowd and brimming with excitement.

Open from 4pm until midnight, it has become not only a late-night paradise for locals in Bao'an but also a favorite night haunt for Shenzhen residents.

Location: Nearest metro stations are Bihaiwan Station on Line 11 and Xixiang Station on Line 1



Longgang Night Market



If there were a ranking of Shenzhen night markets, the Luoruihe Food Street would surely top the list. Spanning several hundred meters, this food street is frequented by regulars who come to enjoy dishes like oyster pancakes, grilled oysters, and beef offal. Netizens describe it as "a street you won't want to leave even after eating your fill," as you enter with an empty stomach and lean on the wall on your way out.



Location: Luoruihe South Street, Luoruihe, Longgang District



Buji Changlong Night Market



Exiting from Exit C2 of Changlong metro station and following Changji Road to Changlong Road and then to Changsheng Road, you will find countless shops worth exploring along the way.



During the day, it's just an ordinary neighborhood, but after 10pm, the street is instantly filled with stalls, turning into a gourmet paradise for locals.

Location: Intersection of Changji Road and Changsheng Road



Fanshen Night Market



"Fanshen" has become an online sensation due to its auspicious name, meaning "emancipate oneself" in Chinese.

Surrounding the Fanshen metro station are numerous night markets waiting to be explored.

Follow the crowd to the Lefan Night Market, where you'll find a wide variety of stalls, with each one offering something unique.

The most popular is said to be the Fanshen Snail Noodle (翻身螺螺蛳粉) stall, which often has long lines. The later you come after 6 pm, the more surprises you'll encounter.

Location: Nearest to Fanshen Station on Line 5

Dalang Shopping Mall Night Market

The Dalang Shopping Mall Night Market is one of the most representative night markets in Longhua District, known as "Longhua's Dongmen Street," a long-standing pedestrian street in Shenzhen.



Since its opening in 2009, it has transformed from an industrial area to a commercial district through several renovations.

The most important food area has also become the gathering place for Longhua residents at night, offering classic cuisines from across the country.

Location: Dalang Shopping Mall, nearest metro station is Yangtaishan East Station on Line 6

