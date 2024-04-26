12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Sunday Brunch in the Cloud



Every week, the Michelin award-winning Grill79 at China World Summit Wing, Beijing hosts its ‘Sunday Brunch in the Cloud’. Located on the 79th floor, Grill79 offers a breath-taking view of the Forbidden City.

Their Sunday brunch features 130 different ingredients prepared into a semi-buffet style meal. Guests can explore an enticing array of gourmet dishes at the buffet station, an à la carte set menu, and the ‘Chef’s Trolley’ – which includes fusion-style BBQ, steamed crab and lobster, as well as 'the chocolate wagyu’ Mayura beef. You also won’t want to miss out on the seafood platter, lobster, caviar, and Iberian 5J ham. For dessert lovers, they offer a variety of pastries, cakes, and Mövenpick ice cream.

Every Sunday from 12pm - 2.30pm

RMB788/person (includes free flow sparkling wine and soft drinks)

RMB1,128/person (includes free flow Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne)

Grill79, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Reggae Factory



The Factory is kicking off the first event of their ‘Reggae Factory’ series on their newly revamped rooftop. There will be Jamaican-style barbeque set meals with both meat and vegan options, special Caribbean cocktails, and reggae DJs spinning till late.

April 27, 3pm to late

Set meals: RMB78

The Factory, No.135 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

InterNations



InterNations Beijing is inviting their members, as well as their friends and co-workers, to an evening at CJ Lounge – one of the most beautiful rooftop terraces in the city. Don't miss this unique opportunity to meet fellow InterNations Beijing members and expand your network with valuable new connections. You will receive a complimentary drink, an assortment of snacks, chances to win prizes from Sherpas, and of course there will be a photographer there to document the night.

April 26, 6pm to midnight

Albatross member: RMB50 Basic member: RMB120, Non-members: RMB150

CJ Lounge, No. C2, Gongti East Road, Room 1401

Karaoke Thursday at The Local



Looking for a spot to eat, drink, and sing? The Local's weekly karaoke night hosted by Gift M. and Andy C. is the perfect thursday night spot for all three. Arrive early if you need some extra liquid courage to sing because their happy hour deals end at 8pm, but they have buy-one-get-one-free deals on selected appetizers until 10pm.

Every Thursday 8pm - 11pm

The Local, Courtyard 4, Gongti North Road, Chaoyang

Marselan Festival



The Merchants x Grape Wall of China Marselan Festival brings together dozens of Marselan wineries from different regions in China for an exciting wine-fueled day of grape discoveries and fine sipping, surrounded by good vibes, live DJ beats and lots of friends. You’ll get to try a huge array of delicious Marselan wines from around 40 Chinese wineries, spanning everything from hidden gems to newbies to the scene.

April 27, 2pm - 7pm

RMB268/person

The Merchants Beijing, No.77 National Art Museum Backstreet, DongCheng

Music

Rock Against Cancer

Rock out to 18 bands for a good cause with food and beer from Llama Mexican Pub. All proceeds from the event go to Happy School, a project organized by Roundabout, that provides care for children with leukemia.

April 27, 2pm to late

RMB100 donation suggested at the door

Pinnacle Plaza, 99 Yuxiang Road, Tianzhu, Shunyi

Dirty K

Nanjing-based electronic musician Dirty K is bringing his signature ‘intense and wildly retro’ music to Dada. Dirty K has released music on London’s renowned Eastern Margins label and showcased his skills on numerous platforms including Boiler Room, NTS Radio, and Rinse FM. His ‘turbocharged manifesto of rave music’ is sure to make for an interesting night.

April 26, 9pm to late

RMB60 before 11pm, RMB90 after 11pm

Dada, B1, Block A (North Gate) Ritan International Trade Center Nan Ying Fang Hutong, Chaoyang District (or 17 North Ritan Road)

Dennes Deen

In this modern age of DJ/producers, it is rare for DJ to have a successful career being just that – simply a DJ. Dennes Deen is an Austrian DJ who began his career as a teenager spinning at ones of Vienna's most infamous nightclubs, Volksgarten. Over the last 20 years he has toured the world mixing house and techno into deep grooves.

April 27, 9pm to late

RMB60 before 11pm, RMB80 after 11pm

ByeByeDisco, No.53 Maizidian Street, Chaoyang

Migas Terrace Opening



Migas is going all out to celebrate the opening of their terrace as at last it gets warm enough to party outdoors in Beijing. An all-star lineup of six DJs including OHSI, WTRMLN, and JUHSTYNN will be playing until the sun comes up to mark the official start of the summer party season.

April 26, 9pm till dawn

Pre-sale: RMB89, Door: RMB109

Migas Mercado, 7/F China World Mall, 1 Jianguomen Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



The Taste of Yoga



Spend your holiday learning the fundamentals of yoga at an exclusive five day workshop. This immersive and intimate course – only 10 spots are available – is ideal for anyone who wants to quickly deepen their understanding of yoga and for those with previous training who want to review the fundamental teachings and practices. The workshop includes 50-hours of both physical and mental instruction, with lectures covering everything from the history of yoga to the science of fasting. Both Bruno and Robin have many years of experience and every student will receive personalized advice as well as discounts on future classes for further instruction.

May 1-5, 7am - 5pm

RMB4,900/person

Avisha Space, Shoukai Bojun, Xindong Road, 8 haoyuan, Bld 3, Gate 1, 3-038

Yoga OpenAir



Every Sunday, Avisha Space hosts their 'Yoga OpenAir' class in Chaoyang Park. Join them to enjoy a relaxing yoga practice surrounded by nature to help energize your mind, body, and soul. After the class, you can socialize with your fellow yogis over a healthy meal with a 10% discount at Tribe Restaurant.



Every Sunday, 9.30am - 10.45am

RMB70/person

Chaoyang Park

Contact: +86 135 2260 1512 for more information

Essential Oils For Yoga



Avisha Space is hosting a unique workshop on aromatherapy that will teach you how to apply common scents to your yoga practice and daily life. You will learn how to create your own blends of essentials oils from a certified aromatherapist and yoga instructor.

April 27, 12.30pm - 3.30pm

3-hour workshop: RMB350, 2-hour workshop: RMB280

Avisha Space, Shoukai Bojun, Xindong Road, 8 haoyuan, Bld 3, Gate 1, 3-038

