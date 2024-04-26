  1. home
Enjoy a May Day Holiday Trip to Macao, Unleash Unlimited Joy at Studio City

By Sponsored, April 26, 2024

As May approaches and spring is in the air, the Golden Week of May Day holiday is about to arrive. Many people are looking forward to a joyful trip already. For a short trip, Macao, with its convenient transportation and countless entertainment options, is undoubtedly the first choice for many tourists. To choose the most suitable destination in Macao for unleashing joy this May Day, Studio City must be mentioned. The exciting top-notch entertainment facilities, iconic Golden Reel, and Leon Lai's Stage on 8 2024 Concert make this holiday even more colorful than you can imagine.

Anyone who wants to enjoy water activities to the fullest but is worried about sun exposure all day should visit Studio City Water Park. With two large indoor and outdoor park areas, the experience is simply beyond imagination. The only one of its kind indoor park in Macao maintains a comfortable constant temperature of 30 degrees throughout the year. Here, you'll be entertained all day in this space-themed park with 16 thrilling attractions, including seven exhilarating water slides, two wave pools, and a unique Oblivion Pool that extends both indoors and outdoors. Players who want to enjoy ample sunshine can have fun in the outdoor park area, which will reopen at the end of April this year. Visitors of all ages will revel at the opportunity to relax, splash and create lasting memories. After an exhilarating swim, refuel at Luna Table with a delightful meal that will leave you recharged for more wet and wild fun.

35.jpg

Sanrio Characters-themed Golden Reel cabins at Studio City

Another destination that you can never miss is the landmark Golden Reel at Studio City. This 8-shaped Ferris wheel is the tallest one in the world and has 17 spacious cabins that can accommodate up to 10 people each, allowing visitors to overlook the bustling scenery of Macao. From March 29 to June 30, visitors at Studio City have the opportunity to unlock 5 Sanrio Characters-themed cabins featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pom Pom Purin, Kero Kero Keroppi and more. You can also enjoy the cutest and most camera-worthy afternoon tea experience with exquisite French pastries expertly crafted with Sanrio Characters elements, making it an unforgettable holiday experience.

33.jpg

Legend Heroes Park

Studio City has more entertainment destinations worth unlocking, including the four-level Super Fun Zone, which can accommodate up to 500 people, and a thrilling Tech-based Entertainment (TBE) Park—Legend Heroes Park—that combines cutting-edge virtual technology with the physical world for an unparalleled immersive experience.

Stage-on-8-.jpg

Leon Lai's Stage on 8 2024 Concert

Additionally, Leon Lai's Stage on 8 2024 Concert will once again land at Studio Event Center from May to June, bringing a series of amazing performances with his Love Songs. The first performance will be grandly presented on May 1, offering music fans a colorful May Day celebration.

The Golden Week is just around the corner, let's start an unforgettable trip to refresh ourselves!

Macao May Day Holiday Hotel News

