  1. home
  2. Articles

WIN! iBorn Healthcare: Your Trusted Partner in Beauty & Well-Being

By Sponsored, April 26, 2024

0 0

Discover the exclusive FREE experience package offered to all That's Guangzhou readers by iBorn Healthcare!

Who is iBorn Healthcare

f76d8f6e1d704680f1db07294c838a1.jpg

iBorn Healthcare, rooted in the century-old medical heritage of Sun Yat-Sen Medicine, is dedicated to providing top-tier medical services in obstetrics, pediatrics, and medical cosmetology to both Chinese and international elite families. With hospitals located in Guangzhou and Shunde, iBorn Healthcare is committed to delivering warm and compassionate medical care, making it the premier obstetric brand in the Greater Bay Area and the preferred choice for discerning clientele.

What's Included in the FREE Package

Dental Ultrasonic Cleaning

058d17aa8897fa75450a951141ee528.jpg

Experience the benefits of dental hygiene with annual or semi-annual ultrasonic cleanings. By effectively removing tartar and plaque buildup, this treatment not only enhances oral health but also leaves you with a brighter and healthier smile.

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Therapy

Indulge in the revolutionary non-invasive hydration therapy that nourishes your skin from within. By delivering essential nutrients deep into the skin, this treatment revitalizes dull skin, revealing a luminous and rejuvenated complexion.

BTL Exilis Ultra 360° Skin Tightening Therapy

Unveil firmer and more youthful-looking skin with this state-of-the-art skin tightening therapy. Utilizing FDA-certified ultrasound fusion technology, combined with collagen regeneration techniques, this non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tightened and smoother skin texture with reduced wrinkles.

8229cfc4f79b246840202d1d369f810.jpg

How to Get Your FREE Package

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption "That's what I want!" take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsGuangzhou) along with your name and phone number.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your beauty and wellbeing with iBorn Healthcare!

iBorn Clinic

Located in Zhujiang New Town, IBorn Clinic, which is affiliated with iBorn Medical Group, provides internationally high-end medical services. 

Opening Hours: 9am - 6pm

For Reservations: 400 672 6688

iBorn Clinic, Suite 2202-2203, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe, Guangzhou

Guangzhou iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital

For Reservations: +8620-3666 3663

No.6 Longkou East Road, Tianhe, Guangzhou

Shunde iBorn Women's & Children's Hospital

For Reservations: +86757-2236 3028

No.5 Xingui South Road, Daliang, Shunde, Foshan

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg

iBorn Healthcare WIN Guangzhou

more news

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

BIG is beautiful.

Embark on a Pioneering Wine Culture Party at Oceanic Wonder

Embark on a Pioneering Wine Culture Party at Oceanic Wonder

From December 7th to December 16th, Penfolds unveiled a brand-new immersive wine tasting experience, 'Penfolds: Boundless Space,' at Warehouse No. 3 of the Guangzhou Taikoo Warehouse.

4-Time Grammy Award Winner Rocks Guangzhou's New Live House

4-Time Grammy Award Winner Rocks Guangzhou's New Live House

4-time Grammy Award-winner Antonio Sanchez brought his touring band Bad Hombre to play Englightment in Guangzhou this October.

Talking Arts: Wild Wanders of the Beasts

Step into a whimsical world of vibrant colors and fantastical creatures at Ikky's solo exhibition

TUMI Expands Its Partnership with McLaren Launching New Capsule Collection

Three innovative, high-performance bags.

Italian Luxury Brand CASADEI Announces Grand Opening on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

A milestone in Casadei's expansion into the dynamic and flourishing Chinese market.

Talking Arts: 2024 BIGGER Art Fair Guangzhou

BIG is beautiful.

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Updated! 7 Special Deals This April for That's Foodies

Aman Cuts Steel on Luxury Motor Yacht, Aman at Sea

Aube Rey Lescure on Her Debut Shanghai-Based Novel, River East, River West

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Unmasking What Lies Beneath Toxic Types of Love

Unmasking What Lies Beneath Toxic Types of Love

Talking Arts: Wild Wanders of the Beasts

Talking Arts: Wild Wanders of the Beasts

8 Amazing Night Markets to Check Out in Shenzhen

8 Amazing Night Markets to Check Out in Shenzhen

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Enjoy a May Day Holiday Trip to Macao, Unleash Unlimited Joy at Studio City

Enjoy a May Day Holiday Trip to Macao, Unleash Unlimited Joy at Studio City

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives