  1. home
  2. Articles

20 Dead in Gas Tanker Blast in East China

By That's, June 15, 2020

0 0

A tanker truck explosion in China’s Zhejiang province on Saturday has killed 20 and injured 172. The incident occurred around 4.40pm when a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas ignited near Liangshan village in Daxi town on a section of the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway, Xinhua reported. On Sunday, local authorities said those injured, including 24 seriously injured, were being treated in hospitals.

Jarring video footage of the accident shows two big blasts, including one that sent a large piece of debris flying into the air and crashing onto buildings in the vicinity. 

explosion.jpg

Other video clips show extensive damage to nearby residential buildings and workshops, as well as victims severely burned walking away from the explosion site with their clothes in tatters.

Watch the explosion and aftermath in the video below (VPN off):

The explosion reached houses several hundred meters away, with one local resident, surnamed Lu, saying, “I was standing at the window when the second blast happened. Fortunately, there was a curtain to protect me, otherwise the glass would have cut my face,” as cited by Xinhua.

rescue-mission
Image via @每日经济新闻/Weibo

Search and rescue operations were underway as of Sunday and the cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Xinhua. Rumors were circulating on Chinese social media that the accident was caused by a collision between the gas tanker and another vehicle, however Zhejiang Highway Traffic Police refuted the claim on Sunday.

[Cover image via @央视新闻/Weibo]

Zhejiang Explosions Accidents

more news

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

Lightning Strikes Woman Inside Home During Storm in Shenzhen

The woman was cooking in her kitchen around 4.30pm on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

Residents May Pay for Damages Caused by Falling Objects

China's new civil code intends to hold all residents liable in the event that a falling object causes damage and the perpetrator cannot be identified.

Chinese Kids Wear 'One-Meter Hats' to Practice Social Distancing

Chinese Kids Wear 'One-Meter Hats' to Practice Social Distancing

Hangzhou primary school students wore DIY quarantine hats on the first day back at school following months of lockdown due to COVID-19.

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

WATCH: Tanker Truck Causes Fiery Inferno on Chinese Highway

Footage inside the truck before the accident shows the driver playing on his phone, sending messages and smoking.

Hong Kong Cancels CNY Fireworks to Mourn Bus Crash Victims

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the cancellation on February 12, saying it is a demonstration of 'citywide mourning.'

WATCH: Huge Explosion at Chemical Factory in Zhuhai

The cause of the blast has yet to be reported.

2 More Bodies Recovered From Massive Sinkhole in Guangzhou

On the morning of January 10, a search team found 52-year-old Shi and his 27-year-old son 25 meters underground.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

It’s Now Yangmei Season in China, Here’s What You Need to Know

This Day in History: Zhu Jianhua Sets High Jump Record

'The Lost Roman Legion of Ancient China' – New China Untold Out Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Everything We Know About Beijing's New COVID-19 Outbreak So Far

Everything We Know About Beijing's New COVID-19 Outbreak So Far

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

Mutual Funds or Exchange-Traded Funds, Which Are Best for You?

Mutual Funds or Exchange-Traded Funds, Which Are Best for You?

The Incredible Life of Isabel Crook, Chinese Medal of Friendship Recipient

The Incredible Life of Isabel Crook, Chinese Medal of Friendship Recipient

20 Dead in Gas Tanker Blast in East China

20 Dead in Gas Tanker Blast in East China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.