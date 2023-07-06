WATCH: Mother Makes Young Son ‘Confess’ Crime to Police

A young boy in southeastern China – who stole RMB20 from a classmate’s home – got a lesson he won’t forget in a hurry after his own mother marched him down to the police station to “confess” his crime.

According to police in the city of Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, the boy stole the money on July 3. The next day, the boy’s mother, surnamed Wu, marched him down to the police station where she hoped the boy would be “educated.”

In a viral video, a police officer can be seen teaching the boy about the consequences of stealing. He says:

“Today you stole RMB20. When you grow up, imagine you steal RMB2,000 or RMB20,000. “If the money that those people and their families worked hard to earn is all stolen by you, what are they going to do? “You can think about it like this. If you earn RMB20,000 when you’re older and that money is stolen from your house, would you not feel hard done by? “Please answer me, yes or no.”

Watch the video below:





On Weibo, a hashtag related to the viral video has garnered over 160 million views, as of press time.

[Cover image via Weibo/@林云雅客]

