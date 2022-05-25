WATCH: 1 Dead After Explosion in East China’s Jiangsu Province

One person has been killed and five others injured following an explosion in East China’s Changzhou, a city in Jiangsu province approximately 175 kilometers northwest of Shanghai.

The explosion happened at the Hutang Zhen Huayuan Xincun residential community in Changzhou’s Wujin district at around 8.45pm on May 24, as reported by Zhongyang Net (中央网).

The explosion – believed to be caused by a leak from a gas cannister used inside a restaurant – caused the collapse of a 2-story residential building. Of the five injured, three sustained light injuries and two sustained serious injuries.

A resuscitation attempt was carried out on another person who was inside the building. However, the individual was later confirmed to have died.

A witness referred to only as Mr. Li owns a shop nearby where the blast happened. He told Red Star News (红星新闻) that the blast could be felt around 100 meters away.

Some shops nearby the building reported that windows had been shattered as a result of the blast.

The topic has received just over 100 million views on social media platform Weibo, as of press time.

Video footage taken at the scene shows crowds of people looking on and emergency services dealing with the aftermath of the explosion.

An investigation into the exact details of the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

