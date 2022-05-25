  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: 1 Dead After Explosion in East China’s Jiangsu Province

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 25, 2022

0 0

One person has been killed and five others injured following an explosion in East China’s Changzhou, a city in Jiangsu province approximately 175 kilometers northwest of Shanghai. 

The explosion happened at the Hutang Zhen Huayuan Xincun residential community in Changzhou’s Wujin district at around 8.45pm on May 24, as reported by Zhongyang Net (中央网). 

The explosion – believed to be caused by a leak from a gas cannister used inside a restaurant – caused the collapse of a 2-story residential building. Of the five injured, three sustained light injuries and two sustained serious injuries. 

A resuscitation attempt was carried out on another person who was inside the building. However, the individual was later confirmed to have died.  

A witness referred to only as Mr. Li owns a shop nearby where the blast happened. He told Red Star News (红星新闻) that the blast could be felt around 100 meters away. 

Some shops nearby the building reported that windows had been shattered as a result of the blast. 

The topic has received just over 100 million views on social media platform Weibo, as of press time.  

Video footage taken at the scene shows crowds of people looking on and emergency services dealing with the aftermath of the explosion. 

An investigation into the exact details of the cause of the explosion is ongoing.  

[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

Explosions Jiangsu Accidents

more news

Zoo in Jiangsu Uses Monkey as Make-up Model

Zoo in Jiangsu Uses Monkey as Make-up Model

A zoo in the city of Taizhou has been banned from using monkeys in live streams after an employee was seen putting make-up on the animal.

Jiangsu Province Promise to Investigate 'Woman in Chains' Video

Jiangsu Province Promise to Investigate 'Woman in Chains' Video

The viral video of a woman chained to a hut in Xuzhou sparked outrage among citizens.

Doctor Removes 60cm Steel Bar From Shanghai Patient’s Leg

Doctor Removes 60cm Steel Bar From Shanghai Patient’s Leg

A construction worker in Shanghai fell from scaffolding after he failed to securely attach his harness, leading a steel bar to become impaled in his leg.

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

All were detected in Jiangsu, where the recent outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

When you're feeling constipated, who needs more fiber when you’ve got a live eel.

Shocking Dalian Hit-and-Run Leaves 5 Dead, 5 Injured

Chilling surveillance footage captured a shocking hit and run incident in Dalian on May 22.

1 Dead After Tesla Car Crashes and Bursts into Flames in Guangzhou

The car caught fire following the traffic accident, with videos of the flame-riddled vehicle going viral on social media

5 Dead After Man Bombs Guangzhou Government Office

The blast occurred at the office that handles land use matters, but it’s unclear whether that was a factor in the incident.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Came to China

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

Unpaid Chinese Footballers Deliver Food to Make Ends Meet

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: 1 Dead After Explosion in East China’s Jiangsu Province

WATCH: 1 Dead After Explosion in East China’s Jiangsu Province

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

No New Cases Recorded in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, But...

No New Cases Recorded in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, But...

We Tried a Beijing-Themed Video Game… And You Should Too!

We Tried a Beijing-Themed Video Game… And You Should Too!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives