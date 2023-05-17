5 Dead After Car Veers off ‘Wanghong’ Bridge in Central China

Five people have been confirmed dead after a vehicle veered off a bridge and plunged into a lake at the Shizi Guan Scenic Area in Enshi City, Hubei Province, Central China.

A further three people who were inside the vehicle were rescued.

According to a statement issued by the Information Office of the People’s Government of Xuan’en County, the incident occurred at 11.19am, May 16.

The scenic area is currently closed pending an investigation.

Video footage shows the moments a black people carrier started skidding on the bridge before crashing through the barriers.

We have decided not to include the footage out of respect to the loved ones of those who died.

Instead, we’ve included footage from a travel vlogger to give an idea of what it’s like to drive on the bridge.





Known as the ‘floating bridge’ or ‘water highway,’ the attraction has become popular among online influencers – a so-called ‘wanghong’ spot.

Opened in 2016, the 400-meter-long floating bridge is fixed underneath with a steel rod and stretches through a mountain pass within the Shizi Guan Scenic Area.

Enshi City – where the Scenic Area is located – is a popular tourist destination in Hubei Province, roughly 500 kilometers west of provincial capital Wuhan.

