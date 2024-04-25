  1. home
5-Day Brunches to Hit Up Over the May Holiday

By That's Shanghai, April 25, 2024

Azul Group

Weixin-Image_20240424112610.png

Make the most of the May Holiday with five days of brunch at the both Azul venues and sister restaurant Colca.

Weixin-Image_20240424112601.jpg

Not content to treat you to brunch both Azul venues and Xouk by Azul over in Pudong will be offering 20% off on a la carte food for the full five days.

Azul ASL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址  衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

Chez JOJO

Weixin-Image_20240425233731.jpg

Chez JOJO on Fumin Lu will be srving a la carte for the full five days, while over at on Yongjia Lu, their new BBQ brunch is all you can eat for RMB298, with all sorts of flame-licked good stuff on offer – check out the menu above.

Weixin-Image_20240418155712.jpg

You also have the option of adding free flow for an additional RMB258.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu  永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Abbey Road

Weixin-Image_20240424163014.jpg

Along with daily brunch, Abbey Road will offer four hours of free flow for RMB198.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Geneva

Weixin-Image_20240424163022.jpg

If you're looking for kid friendly, then look no further!

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

RIINK

Weixin-Image_20240424172938.jpg

Celebrate May Holiday daily at RIINK! Indulge in American diner treats, refreshing drinks, and endless retro fun.

Embracing RIINK's anniversary month, be prepared for delightful surprises and exclusive offers from their May partner, Hollister

Capture precious memories with free instant photos and relish the summer vibes. Don't miss out on the limited buy-one-get-one-free package for two.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室


