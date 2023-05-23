  1. home
  2. Articles

Why a '4-Day Week' Job Offer in China Went Viral

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 23, 2023

0 0

A company in the city of Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province in eastern China recently went viral after advertising a ‘4-day week’ job.  

Wuyao – a creative agency set up in February of this year – said it received “thousands” of resumes from applicants, seemingly attracted by the offer of four days of work and three days off per week.

On Weibo, a hashtag related to the job advert has been viewed more than 100 million times. 

In an interview with Qianjiang Video, Wuyao founder and legal representative, Lou Fei, said that employees enjoy days off on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, not all is quite as it seems. 

According to Lou, employees should still be prepared to complete relevant work tasks and should “not be distant from work” during days off. 

Confused? 

Perhaps what Lou meant to say was that employees were only required to be in the office four days per week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have to complete tasks on your days at home. 

Lou said that many applicants withdrew their applications once they got a more accurate picture of the job. 

She admitted that the mention of a ‘4-day week’ in the job advert was something of an "experiment" – an experiment that gained attention and helped continue a national conversation about work-life balance. 

China, as a country that until recently was known for the dreaded ‘996’ schedule (nine hours per day, six days per week), now appears to be moving in a direction more favorable towards the rights of employees. 

Among other reasons, concerns with overtime culture have been raised due to cases like that of the tech worker in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, who died following a long shift…

READ MORE: Death of Tech Worker Renews Concerns Over '996' Work Culture

… and the employee in Fujian Province who found himself “unable to open his right eye.” 

READ MORE: Man Works So Much Overtime That He Can't Open His Eyes

In March 2021, China’s highest court ruled ‘996’ work schedules to be illegal. The ruling also noted that overtime should be limited to no more than three hours per day and no more than 36 hours per month. 

According to the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, the law on working hours introduced in 1995 stipulates that employees’ working schedules should be no more than eight hours per day and no more than 40 hours per week. 

In February 2022, Trip.com announced that it would implement a hybrid working model, allowing employees to work from home during set times.

READ MORE: Trip.com to Implement Work From Home in China

It remains to be seen if other big employers in the Middle Kingdom follow suit. 

Some parts of the world appear to be shifting towards a 4-day work week (for real, not just an experiment in a job ad); a 6-month trial in the UK – run by non-profit group 4 Day Week Global and think tank Autonomy – included nearly 3,000 workers at 61 companies and ran from June to December 2022. 

According to the results of the experiment, 92% of the companies said they will implement the 4-day work week on a permanent basis. Reasons include high performance and productivity, as well as increased revenue and lower staff turnover, reports CNBC

A 4-day work week might still be a rarity in China. However, Wuyao’s little ‘experiment’ shows it’s a topic that many people won’t shy away from discussing. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Work Life 996 Zhejiang

more news

How 2 Beijing Runners Got Caught Cheating & Banned for Life

How 2 Beijing Runners Got Caught Cheating & Banned for Life

The incident of cheating occurred during Beijing Half Marathon 2023.

Give Blood & Save a Child's Life

Give Blood & Save a Child's Life

You don't realize how important blood donation is until you or a member of your family becomes ill.

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

Find out how your child can thrive in a rigorous IB World school at SCIS.

Shenzhen Firm Lambasted for Asking Applicants to Work for Free

A company in Shenzhen has been criticized by netizens for asking candidates to work for free.

Foreign Astronauts ‘Welcome to Work on China’s Space Station'

Where do we apply?

How a Rigorous IB Education Comes to Life at SCIS

The better we can share an understanding of rigor, the better we partner to help students succeed.

Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000

Another Chinese person dies after being exposed to long working hours.

Giving Our City the Gift of Life: Jiahui Blood Donation Campaign

This is the fourth consecutive year that Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital has held a blood donation campaign.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

13 Useful Mandarin Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Bali Police: Death of 2 Chinese Nationals was 'Murder-Suicide'

This Weekend! Our Fun-Filled Family Festival is Finally Here

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangdong Braces for 'Dragon Boat Water'

Guangdong Braces for 'Dragon Boat Water'

Why a '4-Day Week' Job Offer in China Went Viral

Why a '4-Day Week' Job Offer in China Went Viral

Divorced, Beheaded, Died & Survived – Here Come the SIX

Divorced, Beheaded, Died & Survived – Here Come the SIX

WATCH: Fun Times at Our Family Carnival!

WATCH: Fun Times at Our Family Carnival!

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2023

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives