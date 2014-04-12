La Francophonie Themed Around Olympics Launches in South China

As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports.

On Saturday, March 9, the South China launch of Francophonie Month kicked off with a press conference and opening ceremony at the Shining Art Gallery in Guangzhou's Dongshanhu Park.

The French-speaking community spans all five continents, with over 320 million speakers worldwide (expected to surpass 750 million by 2050). This diverse Francophone world has always been an integral part of the modern Olympic movement, a fact reiterated by this year's Francophonie Month. Coordinated by the French Institute of China in collaboration with several embassies and diplomatic representations, the 2024 Francophonie Month promises a diverse and inclusive range of events.

Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

Explore the Francophone World through Exhibitions

This year's Francophonie Month in South China offers a series of captivating exhibitions. Visitors can explore "Champion.ne.s," getting up close and personal with the world of champion athletes, or delve into the retrospective exhibition of Belgian director Chantal Akerman's film works. "Perspective" showcases over a hundred oil paintings by Belgian artist Alain Bornain, while "From Africa with Love" presents the poetic and profound imagery captured by French photographer Jean-Claude Moschetti. Additionally, the "Raving Rabbids" provide an entertaining interpretation of classic artworks and Olympic events. From photography and film to painting and animation, these exhibitions encourage us to explore the beauty of art and sport from different perspectives.

French Boxing Tour: Savate Boxe Française

French boxing, or "savate boxe française," was a demonstration sport at the 1924 Paris Olympics and is now listed as intangible cultural heritage in France. This increasingly popular sport will tour China, featuring a delegation of experts including two world champions, Nina Bergandi and Amine Feddal, from France. The champions will visit cities from Guangzhou to Wuhan, then from Shanghai to Beijing, engaging with students from sports universities, Alliance Française branches, French schools, and schools certified by LabelFrancÉducation.



March 19 - Guangzhou

March 20 - Foshan

French Cinema 2024

The French Cinema 2024 will take place in Guangzhou's DOCPark, the Consulate General of Canada in Guangzhou, the Alliance Française of Shenzhen, and numerous schools in South China. In collaboration with various Francophone countries and regions, the festival will present twenty outstanding French-language films, highlighting the diversity of Francophone cinema.



March

DOCPark Guangzhou

The Consulate General of Canada in Guangzhou

Alliance Française, Shenzhen

Schools in South China

French Language Competition by the Alliance Française

Want to test your knowledge of the Francophone world? Looking to improve your French oral skills through song or poetry? Here's your chance to win big! The French Song Contest, French Poetry Recitation Contest, and French National Knowledge Quiz are open to all French learners and enthusiasts over 18 years old across 14 cities in China where the Alliance Française is present. Don't miss out on the chance to win fabulous prizes!



Choix Goncourt de la Chine: Chinese Selection of the Goncourt Prize

Organized by the Goncourt Academy, the Choix Goncourt de la Chine awards the best book from the second selection for the Goncourt Prize as chosen by Chinese students. This year, students from 19 partner universities across China will participate in the selection process, culminating in an awards ceremony in Shanghai, with live broadcasts to participating cities.



Don Juan: An Enthralling French Musical

Created in 2003 based on Molière's play, the French musical "Don Juan" transports audiences to timeless Spain, where the sensuality of Andalusian music blends with flamenco choreography. The story follows Don Juan, a young nobleman whose charm ignites passions but also draws hatred. As the narrative unfolds, Don Juan's encounters lead to love, betrayal, and ultimately, his downfall.



April 4 - 6

Shenzhen Pingshan Grand Theatre

April 12 - 14

Guangzhou Opera House

April 19 - 24

Shenzhen Poly Theatre

May 2 - 5

Xiamen Banlam Grand Theatre

Talent Trophy

Established in 2013 by CCI FRANCE CHINE in partnership with the French Embassy in China, the Trophée des Talents is an eloquence contest aimed at inspiring critical thinking and encouraging French learning among young Chinese. The 2024 edition, themed "How can the values of sport be integrated into business and the corporate world?" marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, coinciding with the Paris Olympics after a century.



French Corner

During Francophonie Month, Francophiles can explore or rediscover the beauty of the French language through various activities, from gastronomy workshops to psychological salons, and from lectures on the diversity of the Francophone world to French courses designed for alumni. Let's dive into the colorful world of Francophonie, immersing ourselves in the charm of the French language and culture!



March 24

Atelier gastronomie – Formation au mi-cuit au chocolat

广州包·HE A de Canton

March 30

La Francophonie dans tous ses états

Alliance Française, Guangzhou

Jeux de cartes associatives: le voyage du héros

Alliance Française, Shenzhen





Cours de français pour les alumni

March 17 - April 6

Alliance Française, Guangzhou

March 23 - April 20

Alliance Française, Shenzhen

Promotional Ambassador: Marraine

Chinese fencer and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in women's individual épée, Sun Yiwen, has been appointed as the promotional ambassador for this year's Francophonie Month. As French is the official language of the Olympics and Paralympics and the language of fencing refereeing, Sun Yiwen's affinity for French, cultivated through fencing, highlights the language's significance beyond competitions.

As she embarks on her third Olympic journey, Sun Yiwen hopes this year's Francophonie Month will be an opportunity for more people to discover the charm of the French language.