Mother of Wuhan Schoolboy Crushed to Death Commits Suicide

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 5, 2023

The mother of a primary school student in Wuhan, who was killed after being crushed by a car on school premises, has died after taking her own life. 

The 4-year-old boy, surnamed Tan, was run over by a car driven by one of the school’s teachers on May 23; the teacher had driven away from the designated onsite route for motor vehicles.

The teacher was angrily confronted by the student’s parents when he tried to give an explanation of what happened.

The teacher in question has since been arrested. Meanwhile, some of the school’s leaders have been dismissed from their roles. 

On the evening of June 2, the student’s mother died after jumping from her apartment block. She had recently faced a barrage of cyberbullying. 

Some netizens referred to the mother’s media appearances, questioning whether she was motivated by fame and financial reward. 

One comment reads, “Does this mother want to become an internet celebrity?” while another says, “Is this the child’s mother? How is she speaking so calmly?” 

Others suggested that she had put on make-up and worn expensive clothes for the sake of gaining publicity. 

“So formal,” says one comment, while another claims she is wearing Burberry designer items which cost "RMB10,000." 

Some suggested that she was trying to get more compensation. 

According to Nanning Evening Times, a number of Weibo accounts posting such comments have been permanently suspended. 

Speaking to Beijing Youth Daily, Chairman of Zhejiang Psychological Health Association, Zhao Guoqiu said the mother’s suicide should serve as a lesson on how to show understanding, support and sympathy to someone who has recently gone through a traumatic experience and is likely to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 

“For someone in the position of the mother, it can feel like the sky has just collapsed,” Zhao explains. “At such a critical moment, the cyberbullying pushed her over the edge.” 

