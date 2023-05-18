  1. home
Bali Police: Death of 2 Chinese Nationals was 'Murder-Suicide'

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 18, 2023

Police in Denpasar on the Indonesian island of Bali say the case of two Chinese nationals, who were found dead at a hotel earlier this month, was murder-suicide, as reported by local media outlet BALIPOST.

WARNING: Readers may find some of the following details distressing. 

At a press conference held on Wednesday, May 17, Bambang Yugo Pamungkas, Chief of Denpasar Police, stated that a 25-year-old male surnamed Li murdered his partner, a 22-year-old female surnamed Cheng.

Li then used a smashed beer bottle to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.  

Pamungkas stated that 21 individuals had been investigated as part of police operations. He also noted that evidence related to the case had been obtained from witness statements, CCTV footage and forensics. 

Forensic analysis of blood samples from Li and Cheng found no traces of harmful substances. 

The couple – 22-year-old Cheng from Jiangxi Province and 25-year-old Li from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region – were found dead in the early hours of May 1, 2023 at the InterContinental Hotel in Jimbaran, near the most southerly point of Bali island. 

CCTV footage shows Li crawling out of the room covered in blood. Meanwhile, Cheng was found dead in the bath of the hotel room with injuries to her neck. 

The latest update from Denpasar police sheds light on a shocking case which has received attention from both China and across the world. 

On social media platform Weibo, a relative of Cheng posted under the username @囡穌 asking the public to respect their family’s privacy during this time. A related hashtag on the social media site has received more than 160 million views, as of press time.

READ MORE: Mystery Shrouds Deaths of 2 Chinese Nationals in Bali

[Cover image via Weibo/@微天下]

