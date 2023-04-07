  1. home
4 Dead in Mysterious Zhangjiajie 'Cliff Jump' Suicide

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 7, 2023

Four people have been found dead in suspected cases of suicide in the popular tourist city of Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province in South China. 

The bodies of three men were found at the bottom of a cliff at the Tianmen Mountain National Park – a scenic spot famous for its iconic rock archway. 

47871680840899_.pic.jpg

The Tianmen Mountain National Park where the suspected suicides took place. Image via Weibo/@整形医生李斌斌

Meanwhile, the body of a woman was also found. She is believed to have been prevented from jumping from the cliff.

However, she had consumed some form of poisonous substance which later caused her to die in hospital. 

47831680840696_.pic.jpg

The statement issued today, April 7 by the People's Government of Yongding District, Zhangjiajie city. Image via Weibo/@三联生活周刊

A statement was issued today, April 7, by the People’s Government of Yongding District where the Tianmen Mountain National Park is located.

It confirmed that the suspected suicides took place at 1.30pm on April 4, 2023, and that the four individuals were all visitors from other provinces in China.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the case is ongoing. 

Zhangjiajie – located in the northwest corner of Hunan Province, around 320 kilometers from provincial capital Changsha – is a popular spot among tourists from China and abroad. 

In 1982, the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park was the first scenic area in China to be granted National Park status. Its mountainous terrain formed part of the inspiration behind the movie Avatar

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

