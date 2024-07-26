Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

On Wednesday, the National Meteorological Center issued the year’s first typhoon red alert – the highest level of warning.

On Thursday, super typhoon Gaemi hit Fujian and Zhejiang provinces on the eastern coast, after taking a devastating path through Taiwan and bringing heavy rain to the Philippines.

A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 241km (150 miles) per an hour or more.

Super typhoon Gaemi has already killed at least three people in Taiwan, 13 in the Philippines, and collectively injured hundreds more.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said more than 770,000 people have been affected by the typhoon, and rescue workers are still struggling to assist people in the affected areas.



Damage in the Philippines

Fujian and Zhejiang suspended all air travel, ships and trains, and closed down all outdoor tourism and scenic spots.

In Fujian, more than 150,000 people were evacuated ahead of the typhoon’s landfall on Thursday.

Gaemi is expected to be the second-strongest typhoon on record in terms of wind and rain damage.

A red alert for rainstorms was issued in Beijing on Wednesday and Northern China will continue to be hit by heavy rains for the next few days.

