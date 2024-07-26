  1. home
  2. Articles

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 26, 2024

0 0

On Wednesday, the National Meteorological Center issued the year’s first typhoon red alert – the highest level of warning.

On Thursday, super typhoon Gaemi hit Fujian and Zhejiang provinces on the eastern coast, after taking a devastating path through Taiwan and bringing heavy rain to the Philippines.

A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 241km (150 miles) per an hour or more.

Super typhoon Gaemi has already killed at least three people in Taiwan, 13 in the Philippines, and collectively injured hundreds more.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said more than 770,000 people have been affected by the typhoon, and rescue workers are still struggling to assist people in the affected areas.

Screenshot-2024-07-26-at-3_04_07-PM.png
Damage in the Philippines

Fujian and Zhejiang suspended all air travel, ships and trains, and closed down all outdoor tourism and scenic spots.

In Fujian, more than 150,000 people were evacuated ahead of the typhoon’s landfall on Thursday. 

Gaemi is expected to be the second-strongest typhoon on record in terms of wind and rain damage.

A red alert for rainstorms was issued in Beijing on Wednesday and Northern China will continue to be hit by heavy rains for the next few days.

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Images via Ai]


ThatsBeijingWechat.png


more news

Join CSL Champions Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Club

Join CSL Champions Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Club

Chinese Super League season kicks off this Friday.

Join Chinese Super League Team Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Club

Join Chinese Super League Team Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Club

Let me hear you say Wu Lei!

Super Typhoon Haikui Sees Animals Swimming the Streets

Super Typhoon Haikui Sees Animals Swimming the Streets

Watch out for crocodiles!

Red Alert Issued for Super Typhoon Haikui

Goodbye Saola, hello Haikui!

11 Dead as Heavy Rain Continues to Batter Beijing

The ongoing deluge has resulted in in the tragic loss of 11 lives.

Flights Canceled & City in Lockdown as Typhoon Hits South China

Fujian Province on the South China coast is expected to be worst hit by Typhoon Dussuri.

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives