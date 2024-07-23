HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines is celebrating their second anniversary by offering HK$20 (RMB18.64) round-trip tickets to select destinations, and the first round of the promotion will be for flights to Bangkok.

The airline currently serves seven destinations: Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Bangkok, Manila and Haikou.

In an announcement made earlier today, the company said:

“Greater Bay Airlines just launched the ‘2nd Anniversary Mega Sale’ limited promotion as an anniversary celebration and a token of gratitude to customers for their continued support.”

The limited-time offer begins today and runs until Thursday, and will continue next Monday to Wednesday. There will be a daily maximum of 200 passengers and each person can only purchase one ticket.

The tickets are also not transferable or alterable. In addition, travelers must depart from Hong Kong and the promotional price does not include fuel charges or taxes.

It does include a 20kg checked bag and a 7kg carry-on luggage.

To take advantage of this offer, passengers much travel between August 18 and December 18.

The airline is expected to announce which routes are available at 10am, and then reveal a promo code at 12pm in the comments section of their Instagram and Facebook pages on specified days – so mainlanders better have their you-know-whats cued up to catch this deal!

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Ai]