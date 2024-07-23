  1. home
  2. Articles

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 23, 2024

0 0

Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines is celebrating their second anniversary by offering HK$20 (RMB18.64) round-trip tickets to select destinations, and the first round of the promotion will be for flights to Bangkok. 

The airline currently serves seven destinations: Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Bangkok, Manila and Haikou. 

In an announcement made earlier today, the company said:

“Greater Bay Airlines just launched the ‘2nd Anniversary Mega Sale’ limited promotion as an anniversary celebration and a token of gratitude to customers for their continued support.”

The limited-time offer begins today and runs until Thursday, and will continue next Monday to Wednesday. There will be a daily maximum of 200 passengers and each person can only purchase one ticket.

The tickets are also not transferable or alterable. In addition, travelers must depart from Hong Kong and the promotional price does not include fuel charges or taxes.

It does include a 20kg checked bag and a 7kg carry-on luggage.

To take advantage of this offer, passengers much travel between August 18 and December 18.

The airline is expected to announce which routes are available at 10am, and then reveal a promo code at 12pm in the comments section of their Instagram and Facebook pages on specified days – so mainlanders better have their you-know-whats cued up to catch this deal!

For the latest China news stories, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsBeijing.

[Cover image via Ai]

more news

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Family Rainbow Disco + More!

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Family Rainbow Disco + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

T+ Tickets: Pain the Food Summer Camp, Arts & Theater + More

T+ Tickets: Pain the Food Summer Camp, Arts & Theater + More

That's exclusive offers not to be missed!

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Lady M, Flamenco + More!

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Lady M, Flamenco + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

T+ Tickets: Silent Disco, Phantom of the Opera + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

T+ Tickets: Silent Disco, School of Rock, Chicago + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

T+ Tickets: School of Rock, Chicago, Comedy + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

T+ Tickets: Wrestling, Beer Bus, Lady M, Chicago + More!

Not-to-be-missed events!

'The Phantom of the Opera' Tickets on Sale Now!

Andrew Lloyd Webber smash hit coming to Shanghai

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

15 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024

China Surpasses the US in Average Protein Consumption Per Capita

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

27 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary Salon Concert

Waldorf Astoria Beijing 10th Anniversary Salon Concert

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

13 Lip-Smacking Summer Menus in Shanghai

13 Lip-Smacking Summer Menus in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives