Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports enthusiasts in Guangzhou are preparing to celebrate the grandeur and excitement of this global event.

From the breathtaking opening ceremony to the thrilling competitions, the Olympics bring people together in a shared passion for athletic excellence.

For those in Guangzhou looking to immerse themselves in the Olympic spirit, we have curated a list of prime locations where you can watch the games and feel the pulse of the world's greatest sporting event.

Alliance Française de Canton

Enjoy the Paris Olympics in an authentic French environment! Registration required!



Scan the QR Code to Register



July 27, from 3pm

Alliance Française de Canton, 3A07, Ruifu Building, No.8 Chigang Bei Lu, Haizhu

ATOC & Butcher's Block



Live stream of all Paris Olympics games at ATOC and Butcher's Block. Commentary upon request! Enjoy Happy Hour offers daily, 4pm - 9pm.



July 26 - August 11, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18825078677

ATOC and Butcher's Block, Shop 110, No.2, Huaxun Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe



Bandidos Mexican Cantina



For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557



Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cages

July 27, from 1.30am



For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Cages, 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu

The Goat Livehaus & The Goat Taphaus



Live on the big screens every day of the Paris Olympics!

July 26 - August 11, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3804 9243

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe



For Reservations: +86-18022326676

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza

Join us on July 27 at 1.30am for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics to enjoy this global sports feast together with our delicious food & cool drinks. Let's cheer!



July 27, from 1.30am

For Reservations: +8620-3832 5317

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Yoting



Games live streaming during business hours every day of the Paris Olympics. Buy one get one free the moment when the Chinese national team wins a medal!

July 26 - August 11, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18028036104



Yoting, Shop 103-104, G/F, Building R7, Panyu Agile Plaza, Panyu

