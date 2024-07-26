Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports enthusiasts in Guangzhou are preparing to celebrate the grandeur and excitement of this global event.
From the breathtaking opening ceremony to the thrilling competitions, the Olympics bring people together in a shared passion for athletic excellence.
For those in Guangzhou looking to immerse themselves in the Olympic spirit, we have curated a list of prime locations where you can watch the games and feel the pulse of the world's greatest sporting event.
Alliance Française de Canton
Enjoy the Paris Olympics in an authentic French environment! Registration required!
Scan the QR Code to Register
July 27, from 3pm
Alliance Française de Canton, 3A07, Ruifu Building, No.8 Chigang Bei Lu, Haizhu
ATOC & Butcher's Block
Live stream of all Paris Olympics games at ATOC and Butcher's Block. Commentary upon request! Enjoy Happy Hour offers daily, 4pm - 9pm.
July 26 - August 11, 2024
For Reservations: +86-18825078677
ATOC and Butcher's Block, Shop 110, No.2, Huaxun Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bandidos Mexican Cantina
For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Cages
July 27, from 1.30am
For Reservations: +86-18054250188
Cages, 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu
The Goat Livehaus & The Goat Taphaus
Live on the big screens every day of the Paris Olympics!
July 26 - August 11, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-3804 9243
The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
For Reservations: +86-18022326676
The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
The Happy Monk Link Plaza
Join us on July 27 at 1.30am for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics to enjoy this global sports feast together with our delicious food & cool drinks. Let's cheer!
July 27, from 1.30am
For Reservations: +8620-3832 5317
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Yoting
Games live streaming during business hours every day of the Paris Olympics. Buy one get one free the moment when the Chinese national team wins a medal!
July 26 - August 11, 2024
For Reservations: +86-18028036104
Yoting, Shop 103-104, G/F, Building R7, Panyu Agile Plaza, Panyu
