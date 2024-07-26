  1. home
  2. Articles

Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, July 26, 2024

0 0

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2024 Paris Olympics, sports enthusiasts in Guangzhou are preparing to celebrate the grandeur and excitement of this global event. 

From the breathtaking opening ceremony to the thrilling competitions, the Olympics bring people together in a shared passion for athletic excellence.

READ MORE: You Can Now Watch the Paris Olympics in Cinemas

For those in Guangzhou looking to immerse themselves in the Olympic spirit, we have curated a list of prime locations where you can watch the games and feel the pulse of the world's greatest sporting event.

Alliance Française de Canton

Weixin-Image_20240726143307.jpg

Enjoy the Paris Olympics in an authentic French environment! Registration required!

Weixin-Screenshot_20240726143153.jpg

Scan the QR Code to Register

July 27, from 3pm

Alliance Française de Canton, 3A07, Ruifu Building, No.8 Chigang Bei Lu, Haizhu

ATOC & Butcher's Block

Weixin-Image_20240726135247.jpg

Live stream of all Paris Olympics games at ATOC and Butcher's Block. Commentary upon request! Enjoy Happy Hour offers daily, 4pm - 9pm.

July 26 - August 11, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18825078677

ATOC and Butcher's Block, Shop 110, No.2, Huaxun Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bandidos Mexican Cantina

Weixin-Image_20240726135304.jpg

For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cages

Weixin-Image_20240726135257.jpg

July 27, from 1.30am

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Cages, 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu

The Goat Livehaus & The Goat Taphaus

the-Goat.jpg

Live on the big screens every day of the Paris Olympics!

July 26 - August 11, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3804 9243

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza

The-Happy-Monk-Link-Plaza.jpg

Join us on July 27 at 1.30am for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics to enjoy this global sports feast together with our delicious food & cool drinks. Let's cheer! 

July 27, from 1.30am

For Reservations: +8620-3832 5317

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Yoting

Weixin-Image_20240726135354.jpg

Games live streaming during business hours every day of the Paris Olympics. Buy one get one free the moment when the Chinese national team wins a medal!

July 26 - August 11, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18028036104

Yoting, Shop 103-104, G/F, Building R7, Panyu Agile Plaza, Panyu

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg

Event Guide Guangzhou Paris Olympics

more news

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

WATCH: 2024 French Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

WATCH: 2024 French Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

Into the world of French cinema!

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Guangzhou Eases Real-Name Reservation for Tourist Attractions

Less hassle under the scorching heat!

Furry Summer Getaway: Pet-Friendly Hotel Guide - Part 1

Unleash the joy of travel together!

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2024

Be cool this summer!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Helen Feng: Electro Pop Nova Heart's Ethereal Star

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

HK$20 Tickets to Bangkok (+ More) with Great Bay Airlines

How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

T+ Tickets: Shakespeare, Clowns, Art Shows + More!

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

Super Typhoon Gaemi Set to Be 2nd Strongest on Record

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

Where to Watch the Paris Olympics in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives