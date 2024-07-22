  1. home
How Increased Demand For Pork Has Affected Badminton

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 22, 2024

In the last month, the most popular producers of shuttlecocks in China – including Double Happiness, Yonex, Victor Sport and Lingmei – have all announced price increases of at least 20%.

The companies cited the reduced availability of raw materials as the cause for the increased cost, which they say is the result of the decrease in demand for goose and duck meat as pork becomes the more popular choice in China.

Liu Zengjin – a researcher from the Institute of Agricultural Science and Technology Information – said that changes in the Chinese meat industry have contributed to the increase in shuttlecock prices because there are less feathers available for their production.

Image via ChinaDaily 

However, the cost of lower quality shuttlecocks has remained the same according to Taobao’s sale data, but badminton experts explain that these low-end products don’t perform the same and make it more difficult for students to learn to play properly.

Chinese badminton enthusiasts have begun to comment online that the sport is now becoming a ‘rich people’s sport’ as many have had to switch to second-tier brands.

Badminton is one of the most popular sports in China and the price changes have had a direct effect on both young and old players.

The best way to help? Eat more goose and duck!

[Cover image via Ai]

