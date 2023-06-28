  1. home
Man in North China Kills Wife by Repeatedly Running Her Over

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 28, 2023

1 0

A man in North China has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife after a video showing him repeatedly running her over circulated online. 

The incident occurred on June 26 in Dongying City, Shandong Province, approximately 270 kilometers northwest of the coastal city of Qingdao. 

Warning: readers may find some of the following details distressing.

According to Fengmian News, the video started circulating online on June 27, one day after the incident occurred.

It shows a black car driven by the suspect running over the woman several times. The man then gets out the car to check on the woman before getting back in the car and running her over again. 

52041687927976_.pic.jpg

A still from the video showing the woman being repeatedly run over. Image via Weibo/@当时我就尖叫了

On June 27, the Dongying Economic and Technology Development District Public Security Bureau (PSB) Sub-branch – responsible for the area in which the incident occurred – issued a statement with details of the incident. 

52061687928010_.pic.jpg

The statement issued by the Dongying Economic and Technology Development District PSB Sub-branch. Image via Weibo/@中国新闻网

The statement confirms that the incident occurred on June 26 at around 10.20am. The suspect – a 37-year-old male surnamed Zhang – was arrested at the scene.

He is suspected of murdering his wife, a 38-year-old female surnamed Wang. Zhang had been involved in a family dispute. 

A hashtag related to the case on Weibo has been viewed over 300 million times, as of press time. An investigation into the case is ongoing as Zhang remains under arrest.

[Cover image via Weibo/@喊我豆奶酱]

Shandong Murder

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

