Soufflé Beauty Probiotic & Rose Skincare Launches in Suzhou

By That's Suzhou, November 20, 2022

Soufflé Beauty, the probiotic and rose skincare made in Singapore, has entered the China market, starting with a pre-launch event in Suzhou. 

Soufflé Beauty (with Soufflé pronounced [su.fle]) focuses on skincare ingredients which are at the forefront of the latest scientific studies, such as prebiotics, probiotics and rose.

We are constantly exposed to free radicals, pollution and dirt, which makes it important to take care of our skin on a daily basis.

Soufflé Beauty believe in keeping our routines simple – cleanse, tone and moisturize with products leaving skin feeling light and refreshed. 

The core probiotic used is Bifida Ferment Lysate, a type of probiotic obtained by the fermentation of Bifida. It helps prevent skin damage from exposure to UV light, hydrates the skin, and strengthen the skin's immune system of the participants. This helps to strengthen your skin’s microbiome. 

Soufflé Beauty is a PETA certified cruelty free brand, and does not test on animals. All products are safely made in a GMP certified lab based in Singapore under strict regulatory guidelines.

The Founders

Tarfa and Minnie, the co-founders of Soufflé Beauty, are best friends that met in university, and have since gained experience in various industries, from hospitality to tech and government. 

But their busy lives took a toll on our skin – causing it to break out, losing its glow and become dull. And so they decided to start Soufflé Beauty.

The Vision

Tarfa and Minnie share the same vision – to grow their community, capture more markets and continue developing more products for the Soufflé Beauty brand.

Being pioneers of probiotic skincare in product development, they are looking forward to being responsible for more and more glowing faces.

Despite setbacks faced with COVID-19, they recently participated in Beautyworld Dubai, and have even bigger plans for the China market.

Why Suzhou? 

"This is a bit personal to me," explains Minnie. "My parents moved to Suzhou in 2008. We run a manufacturing business in Suzhou in the automotive industry, but my passion still lies within the beauty industry.

"After living here, I realised that Suzhou would be a great place to launch Souffle Beauty, due to the climate and free radicals that our skin is constantly exposed to.

"We're looking forward to hosting more events and bringing more educational beauty tips to our community!"

The Products

