WATCH: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Yangshuo Bamboo Rafting Spot

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 21, 2023

Videos showing a mass brawl at a bamboo rafting area in the South China tourist spot of Yangshuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have gone viral on the Chinese internet. 

According to a post on Weibo by the Yangshuo Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism, the incident took place at the Yulong Qiao Harbor on the Yulong River – located roughly 10 kilometers from the center of Yangshuo.

The incident occurred at around 3.20pm on July 18.

Watch the video of the incident below: 


According to authorities investigating the incident, the brawl was sparked by tourists playing in the water nearby the harbor, which made it difficult for employees to dock the bamboo rafts. 

The videos appear to show tourists fighting with employees of the company organizing the bamboo rafting activities, with employees using boating ores to fight with the tourists. 

The aforementioned Weibo post also confirmed that one tourist was hospitalized, but that the injuries sustained were not serious.

Three employees of the rafting company have been detained for 15 days and will likely be issued with a fine. Meanwhile, some of the company’s managers have been temporarily suspended. 

Yangshuo authorities have issued an apology to the tourists affected by the incident. 

001Lvb9uly8hg2c00nuikj60g40o0di202.jpg

The full statement by the Yangshuo Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Sports and Tourism. Image via Weibo

Yangshuo County – part of Guilin City – is a popular tourist destination for those from China and beyond, with many attracted to the karst mountains, rice terraces, rivers and all around idyllic scenery.   

[Cover image via Weibo/@睿思天下]

Guangxi South China fight Chinese tourists

