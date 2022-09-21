Zero New COVID Cases, Health Code Color Rules Updated

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, September 21.

It is the first time no cases have been reported in three days, since Sunday, September 18.

Health code color rules updated...

Shanghai has clarified its rules that dictate the color of a health code.

It's a Red Code for those...

Testing positive during individual or mixed sample testing

Confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases

Close and secondary contacts of confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases

Overseas returnees undergoing central or home quarantine

People from high-risk regions



And a Yellow Code for those...

Discharged confirmed or asymptomatic cases still under home quarantine

Risk groups, as designated by inter-provincial data research

Failing to take part in PCR screening



Think you've got the wrong color code and are being unfairly maligned? You can lodge an appeal – dial the 12345 hotline or make an online appeal on the suishenban app, where you can also check the reason for your red or yellow health code.

