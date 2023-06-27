WATCH: China COVID Expert Cheekily Kissed at Graduation Ceremony

One of China’s leading experts on COVID-19 received a surprise kiss on the cheek from a young postgraduate student during a graduation ceremony in Guangzhou.

Zhong Nanshan – a public face during China’s battle against COVID-19 – was attending a graduation ceremony at the Panyu Campus of Guangzhou Medical University on June 26.

While posing for photos, a young female postgraduate was filmed giving Zhong – who turns 87 years old in October this year – a quick kiss on the cheek, prompting smiles and laughter all around from both Zhong and classmates.

A Weibo hashtag related to the video has been viewed more than 3.7 million times, as of press time.

Watch the video of the cheeky kiss below:







The student giggled with her classmates after the cheeky kiss. Image via Weibo/@扎西德勒 天珠文化

Zhong clearly took it in the spirit with which it was intended, saying the following while giving a speech at the graduation ceremony:

“Just now while I was taking photos, there was a female graduate who took a photo with me and then kissed me. “I found this to be a very happy and heart-warming moment! It's a sign of the ardent love students of Guangzhou Medical University have for their teachers and for their school!”

An expert in respiratory diseases, Zhong became famous for his work during the SARS outbreak in China in 2003, and later during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Cover image via Weibo/@扎西德勒 天珠文化]

