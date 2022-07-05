Man Goes on Stabbing Spree in Downtown Shanghai

A man was arrested after going on a random stabbing spree in downtown Shanghai's Jing'an District.

The incident took place in the lobby of Shanghai China Merchants Plaza, at the intersection of Weihai Lu and Chengdu Bei Lu, at 12.20pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, July 4.



The suspect, a 59-year-old man surnamed Gao, was brought under control by police at the scene.



The suspect, surnamed Gao, being led away by police. Photo via WeChat.

Gao reportedly told police he attacked people in a fit of anger due to an unresolved dispute with his former employer.

The injured were rushed to hospital, and were not critically injured, according to police.

A investigation into the incident is underway.

[Cover image via WeChat]