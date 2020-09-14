4 Students Injured After Knife Attack in South China

Last Monday morning, a knife-wielding man was arrested in Hunan after injuring four students.



The horrific incident took place next to a secondary school in Zhangjiajie, just a week into the new semester.

The wounded students were sent to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, according to Global Times. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Video footage posted online shows the man, surnamed Qiu, keeping a girl hostage with the blade held to her throat before he was restrained.

The People’s Procuratorate of Zhangjiajie City announced via social media that local procuratorial agencies are already involved in the case.

Sadly, this attack is the latest in a lengthening list of knife-related assaults that have occurred on or near school property across China in recent years.

In April 2019, a knife attack in Baijiaping, Hunan left two children dead and two others injured at Wanquan Elementary School.

This past June, a security guard in Wuzhou, Guangxi attacked a primary school, injuring 40 students and staff members.

READ MORE: 40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

[Cover image via Global Times]