4 Students Injured After Knife Attack in South China

By Tom Glover, September 14, 2020

Last Monday morning, a knife-wielding man was arrested in Hunan after injuring four students.

The horrific incident took place next to a secondary school in Zhangjiajie, just a week into the new semester.  

The wounded students were sent to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, according to Global Times. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Video footage posted online shows the man, surnamed Qiu, keeping a girl hostage with the blade held to her throat before he was restrained.

The People’s Procuratorate of Zhangjiajie City announced via social media that local procuratorial agencies are already involved in the case.

Sadly, this attack is the latest in a lengthening list of knife-related assaults that have occurred on or near school property across China in recent years.

In April 2019, a knife attack in Baijiaping, Hunan left two children dead and two others injured at Wanquan Elementary School.

This past June, a security guard in Wuzhou, Guangxi attacked a primary school, injuring 40 students and staff members.

READ MORE: 40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

[Cover image via Global Times]

New COVID-19 Measures as Schools Reopen This Fall

New COVID-19 Measures as Schools Reopen This Fall

Officials in each district will facilitate the reopening for the fall semester.

Beijing Schools Close Yet Again Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Beijing Schools Close Yet Again Amid New COVID-19 Outbreak

Beijing orders schools to shut immediately as city tackles second wave of coronavirus cases.

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

Forty students and staff members at a primary school in Guangxi have been injured in a knife attack committed by a security guard.

Beijing Schools Use Smart-Bands to Track Students' Temperatures

As more students return to the classroom, schools are developing technology to check for COVID-19 symptoms.

Nearly All Beijing Schools Set to Reopen by Next Month

Beijing universities and kindergartens are set to reopen in June, while more elementary and middle school students continue returning to the classroom.

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Once a mask is saturated (from sweat), a person’s breathing capability goes down by almost 20%.

Here’s When Some Beijing Schools Are Set to Reopen

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission finally announced when certain schools in the capital will be reopening.

More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

But starting dates in some places have yet to be announced.

Shanghai Filmmaker on His New Award-Winning Skateboarding Documentary

Spotlight: Yun Zhang, Swimwear Designer of Wayuu & Sea

2 New Routes Proposed for Maglev Trains in China

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part I

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Meet the Photographer Behind 'Snapshots from a China Gone Past'

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

Snapshots of a China Gone Past: Part II

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

We Tried Baijiu Flavored Pocky and it's Surprisingly Good

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

What You Need to Know About the New Hong Kong Tech Index

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

Residents Unwilling to Pay After Falling Object Kills Baby in China

