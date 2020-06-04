40 Injured in Horrific Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School

Forty students and staff members at a primary school in Wuzhou, Guangxi have been injured in a knife attack committed by a security guard, according to Beijing News.

The violent attack occurred this morning, June 4, at around 8am in Wuzhou’s Wangfu town, and three people – a student, deputy principal and another security guard – have been seriously injured.

According to reports, the suspect in the stabbing spree is a man surnamed Li, and he is approximately 50 years old. Li has been detained by authorities.

Multiple ambulances and police cars responded to the incident and video footage from the scene shows students being transported to local healthcare facilities to receive treatment. Beijing News reports that many of the children have suffered knife wounds to their heads, shoulders and arms.

Check back for more news on this developing story.

[Cover image via @新京报我们视频/Weibo]