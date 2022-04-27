3 Chinese Nationals Killed in Pakistan Bomb Attack

Three Chinese nationals have been killed and one injured following a bomb attack in the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan.

The four were onboard a mini bus outside the University of Karachi when the attack happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26. The victims were teachers at the University’s Confucius Institute.

Pakistan’s prime minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in the capital Islamabad to offer his condolences.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan are providing necessary advice and support to Chinese nationals in the country.

According to CNN, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the apparent suicide attack; the BLA is a militant separatist group from the country’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that those behind the terror attack must “pay a heavy price.”

[Cover image via Weibo/@南方都市报]

