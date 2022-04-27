  1. home
3 Chinese Nationals Killed in Pakistan Bomb Attack

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 27, 2022

Three Chinese nationals have been killed and one injured following a bomb attack in the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan. 

The four were onboard a mini bus outside the University of Karachi when the attack happened on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26. The victims were teachers at the University’s Confucius Institute. 

Pakistan’s prime minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in the capital Islamabad to offer his condolences. 

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan are providing necessary advice and support to Chinese nationals in the country. 

According to CNN, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the apparent suicide attack; the BLA is a militant separatist group from the country’s southwestern Balochistan province. 

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that those behind the terror attack must “pay a heavy price.”

[Cover image via Weibo/@南方都市报]

Pakistan

Daily Beijing COVID Cases Reach Record High in Current Outbreak

A total of 46 locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the capital on April 27.

Peninsula Hotels Launches New Wellness & Sustainability Platform

Sweeping new programmes let guests enhance their physical, mental, and nutritional well- being with destination-specific offerings.

Shanghai Reports 12,309 COVID-19 Cases and 48 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

Keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 news from the capital.

