30 Awesome Events: Oktoberfest, Music Festivals & More in Sanya

September 16 - October 31: Oktoberfest



Germany is known for many high quality goods, and at this Oktoberfest, beer, pretzels and bratwurst will be available for your indulgence.



Thurs Sep 16, 5.30-9.30pm. RMB148 pre-purchase, RMB168 at the door, free for children six and under. Ziyue Conifer Sanya.

September 19: Free Corona at Bazaar Del Mar

If you follow That’s Sanya, show them proof of your loyalty at the bar to receive a free Corona. Even though sound control codes require the air to go silent, the music won’t stop at Jile with Piquante Music. Enjoy the Silentsystem from 11pm on. If you haven't been to a silent party before, you should try it at least once.



The festival will include a vintage bazaar, beer pong games, darts, soccer table competitions and plenty of places to chill.



A passionate day and night is in store for all with free shots every hour, 6 cocktails for RMB198, 12 Tequila BoomBoom Shots for RMB120, and private tables available for reservation.



Sun Sep 19, Noon-late. Free entry. Jile Surf Bar.



September 22: Ultimate You 10-week Challenge



Workout at home, at the beach or at a gym. Start large, sick, recovering or over 40. It doesn't matter where you are or how busy you are. You’ll have the motivation you need to burn some bun and grab that cash. Check out winners over 40 here and major-fat-losing winners here.



Wed Sep 22. RMB1248 for 10 weeks of coaching. Online. Scan this code or click on this link to register for your own program.



Editor's Picks



September 19: Free Rafting, Fun Color Run & More







Did you know most trips to Wuzhishan aren’t cheap? The lowest we’ve seen is in the RMB1,200 for two range. If you haven’t gotten a chance to go out to this absolutely beautiful area with tons of butterflies, monkeys and more, ditch your plans and join in on the fun. There are food costs (RMB168 for lunch, dinner and breakfast), transportation costs (varies from RMB34 per bus ticket to RMB260 one way using ride hailing comparison apps) and if you choose a hotel rather than to camp, hotel cost too. That aside, the rafting, running and performances are free. Trust us when we say you’re not likely to get another opportunity like this soon. While you’re there on Monday, we suggest signing up for all of the other activities on offer, then heading to Clearwater Bay for the Electronic Music Festival.



Check out more information about this event in our article here.



Sunday & Monday September 19-20, Noon-9pm on Sunday, 7am on Monday. Free entry, RMB168 for food. Nansheng Town, Wuzhishan. Contact WeChat: velochina-jiyang to sign up. Hotel reservation must be arranged on your own. Prices vary between RMB350-700 but discounts will be offered (898-38626688 or 898-32208777).

September 20: Electronic Music Festival



Dance, dance, dance at this glowing-neon party under the moon at Clearwater Bay. Would you like to save money on the tickets? Join That’s Sanya Insiders group for a link to the deal for RMB50 per person.



Mon Sep 20, 6pm-late. RMB168, free door tickets for bikini-wearing females. Clearwater Bay.



Mondays: Happy Hour Art Workshop

We’re pleased to announce this new event from local artist Jewels Skye. Follow her on WeChat to get more information on her event.



Every Mon, 7pm. Cost and location to be announced.



September 17: Hainan FTZ Webinar







Watch this webinar panel to keep up to date on Hainan’s aspirations and plans.



Fri Sep 17, 8-9.30am; Free entry. Online.

September 17: SUP Around





Image via Pixabay



Got a SUP board? Join a group of local SUP lovers this Friday afternoon for exploration, swimming, snorkeling and more. Inquire about SUP rental boards from FreeGen.



Fri Sep 17, 5pm-sunset; Free entry. Xiaodonghai. Add WeChat ID vanessajencks for more information.



September 17: Blackpanda 917 Grand Opening



Get a shave or a drink while listening to house music. Try not to bop your head, mkay?



Fri Sep 17, 9pm-late; Free entry. 186 Wenming Lu. Check out more details here.

September 18: Orphans Pizza and Crepes Party





Image via Duke



Love pizza? Love orphans? If you’re one of the lucky ones not working this Saturday, join this heartwarming event to cook up pizzas plus crepes to spread around the love. Check out a past event like this here.



Sat Sep 18, 3pm; Free entry. Venice Lan Bay Apartments. Add WeChat ID vanessajencks for more information.

September 18: Bubbles & Bowties



Cute bubbles. POP! POP! Dress up with bows and get a free drink as you pop bubble late into the night.



Sat Sep 18, deals all day, 9.30pm-2am for the party; free entry to the party. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



September 18: Full Moon



Watch Solar’s video about their Full Moon party by following That’s Sanya on WeChat.



Sat Sep 18, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Solar.

September 19: Touch Rugby





Image via Pixabay

Touch here or there to force the other team to pass possession at this pick-up rugby game. Join other local rugby lovers, as part of the Sanya Coconuts, or just come out to learn something new.



Sun Sep 19, 5pm-2am; Free to play, cost of field split among the players. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium. Add WeChat ID vanessajencks for more information.

September 21: Morning Beach Yoga



Welcome the day right on the beach.



Tues Sep 21, 7am; RMB30 per class. Houhai Bay.

Thursdays: Melt



Melt into the breeze at Houhai with this party brought to you by Sauce Piquante.



Thurs, Sep 16, 6-11pm. Free entry. Aurora.

Thursdays: Latin Night







Tacos for RMB39? Coronas for RMB15? Yum!



Every Thurs, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Saturdays: Foam Party



Back to the bubbles and suds.



Sat Sep 18, 8pm-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



Mondays: Open Mic



Sing your heart out and win at Dolphin’s Open Mic.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams



New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday. Their last meetup included art movement.



Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Wednesdays - Mondays: Fitness Classes



Enjoy yoga, Zumba, boxing, salsa and a late night movie at Houhai Bridge Gallery.



Wed-Mon, times vary; RMB 30 per class. Scan QR code for more information. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Mon-Thurs; Free entry. The Underground.

Saturdays: Kids Workshops



Invest in your child’s creative side with lessons from American artist Angelo Segarra.



Every Sat 10am-12.30pm; RMB2,000 for 8 classes. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Every Sat, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Goddess Hour

Be surprised every night by a free cocktail on the house at Vanessa House. You'll get a small bottle of champagne if you forward this deal to 50 people (and prove it of course).



Daily before 10pm; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Snack Market







Ten of Sanya’s food vendors are bringing late night snacks to all. Head there for some late night food when most shops close up. Or you could head to McDonald’s. Your choice.



Daily, 9pm-4am; Free entry. Pattaya.

Daily: Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: Happy Hour



Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.



Daily, 7-10pm; Free entry. Intercontinental.



[Cover image via Ziyue Conifer Sanya]



