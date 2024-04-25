26 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This April in Foshan



The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China



Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

Hong Kong

Will Atkinson @ Zeus LKF

Embark on a sonic journey like no other as Zeus LKF welcomes the enigmatic force of Will Atkinson on Friday, April 26! A true maverick in the electronic music scene, Will Atkinson defies genre limitations and embraces boundless creativity with his unmatched talent and fearless experimentation.



April 26 from 11pm

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

Mentalism + Improv + Stand Up Comedy



Comedy.HK returns to its favorite venue with a kicking rad lineup of Hong Kong's best and brightest comedic talents!



April 26, from 7pm

The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong Island

Allure Fridays: Blue on Jazz by SoulRoom Trio



Jazz night! Seattle meets HK at Allure Salon on April 26. Savor "Blue in Jazz" with the SoulRoom Trio.



April 26, from 8pm

Allure Customised Hair, 3 School Street, Tai Hang, Hong Kong Island

Egyptian Night



Come join us at Africa Center Hong Kong for a night filled with Egyptian culture, music, and food. Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich history and vibrant traditions of Egypt. From traditional dances to delicious cuisine, this event promises to transport you to the land of pharaohs and pyramids.



Price: HKD180/adult, HKD150/child

April 27, from 6pm

Africa Center Hong Kong, 12/F, 21 Hillwood Road, TST

Tunes of Tianjin and Northern China



Known as the 'Home of Song Art', Tianjin is steeped in history and has a longstanding culture. This concert showcases the unique cultural and artistic aspects of the northern China city. The Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra has invited Wang Zhanzhan, Gao Chao and Gao Yue as guest performers for the occasion.



April 27, from 8pm

Tickets available at URBTIX

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

High Island (Leung Shuen Wan) Tin Hau Festival 2024



The Tin Hau Festival in Leung Shuen Wan is a significant traditional ceremony to local villagers. It was listed in the Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage inventory in 2014. The annual celebrations vary depending on whether it's a 'big festival' year or a 'small festival' year.



April 28 – May 2, 2024

High Island

Spring Showcase



Get ready for a night of dance, music, drama and an art exhibition with our Spring Showcase event - it's going to be a blast!



April 28, from 6pm

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong Island

'Across Victoria Harbour' Special Exhibition



The exhibition uncovers the rich history of cross-harbour vessels and their cultural significance in four sections: 'The Harbour, the City and the People', 'Crossing the Harbour', 'Freight Transport' and 'Changes in Harbour Voyages'. Through historical photographs and vessel models, the exhibition illustrates maritime trade activities from Hong Kong's early years to the present. A life-size reconstruction of the old motorboat ticket booth and a multimedia game, 'Travel by Walla-Walla', will allow visitors to relive the glory days of the motorboat industry.



Until May 15, 2024

Hong Kong Maritime Museum

teamLab: Continuous | Art@Harbour 2024



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) joins hands with the international art collective teamLab to present the 'teamLab: Continuous' exhibition at Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section). Hundreds of colourful luminous installations will continuously change colours and sounds as visitors interact with them.



Until June 2, 2024

Tamar Park & the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section)

The Sound of Music



The International Tour of The Sound of Music is set to celebrate the 65th anniversary of this beloved classic family musical in Hong Kong! Woven into the tale of love, compassion, hope and survival are classic songs that have enchanted generations of theatre and music lovers. Audiences will hear musical favourites live: 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain', 'Edelweiss', 'My Favourite Things' and the beloved title song, 'The Sound of Music'.



Until June 9, 2024



Grand Theatre, Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District

Noir & Blanc: A Story of Photography



This is M+'s first exhibition on photography, co-presented with the French May Arts Festival and in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). It examines black-and-white photography as a time-honoured medium of art by presenting more than 250 important photographs from BnF's collection, complemented by over 30 photographs from the M+ Collections, featuring over 170 internationally acclaimed photographers.



Until July 1, 2024

Main Hall Gallery, M+ Museum, West Kowloon Cultural District

Macao



Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival

In the enchanting embrace of spring, cherry blossoms unfurl their delicate petals in a symphony of beauty. With the support of the Consulate General of Japan in Hong Kong, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort ("Galaxy Macau") proudly unveils the Sakura Cultural Festival. From April 24 to May 5, coinciding with the zenith of Japan's cherry blossom season, this festival promises a multifaceted celebration of Japanese cuisine, artistry, and tradition.



April 24 to May 5

For Reservations: +853-2888 0888

Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, Macao

Reminiscences of Barra: A Visual Journey



MGM, together with the Macao Cultural Development Promotion Association, has collected artistic creations that have focused on the Barra district in recent years. It exhibits 35 watercolor paintings and Chinese paintings as well as 35 works by photographers. It reproduces the unique historical culture and landscape atmosphere of the Barra district area and its surrounding mountains and seas, reflecting the origin and flourishing of public culture and artistic trends in this place.



Until April 30, 2024

Macao Contemporary Art Center - Navy Yard No.1, Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, Macao

Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road — Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage



As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silkroad and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage.



Until May 5, 2024

Macau Museum, No. 112 Praceta do Museu de Macau

Contemporary Installation Art Journey

As the rejuvenating spring approaches, three talented local emerging artists, Su Linghui, Wu Minhui, and Zhang Kaiyi, embrace the theme of "New Beginnings." Breaking down the dimensional barriers of the creative realm, they transform Galaxy Art Space into a world where colors, scents, and sounds intertwine. This immersive art experience features their most representative large-scale art installations since their debut, promising a captivating journey into artistic expression.



Until May 6, 2024

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macau

Revelations in Imagery: Personal Works Exhibition by Sandra Rita



The exhibition showcases 200 paintings created by architect Sandra Rita over the past five years, revealing a complex imaginative world. The lines in the paintings glide across the white paper, resembling a vivid dance of intricate mazes.



Until May 7, 2024

Albergue SCM, No.8z Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Macao

