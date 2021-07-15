  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 15, 2021

0 0

The much-anticipated opening of the Universal Beijing Resort theme park has seen delay after delay. However, a small change on Beijing Subway Line 1 offers a clue that the opening may not be too far in the future. 

Commuters on Line 1 noticed that the terminus station on the east end of the line was changed from Sihui Dong to Universal Resort. 

Sihui and Sihui Dong stations are currently interchange stations between Line 1 and the Batong Line. However, in the future, the two lines will be integrated so that commuters can take Line 1 directly to Universal Resort without the need to transfer, according to a representative from the Beijing Subway. Commuters can also take Line 7 to the resort.

Beijing-Subway-Line-1.jpeg

The notice inside Guomao subway station shows Universal Resort as the terminus station on Line 1. Image via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's

Beijing-Subway-Line-1.jpeg

The notice states that Line 1 currently runs between Gucheng and Sihui Dong. Image via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's

A set date for the opening of the Universal Beijing Resort has still not been announced. Information about the opening is unavailable via Universal Resort’s official website. A recent article in China Daily stated vaguely that the opening would take place in the “second half of this year.”

The resort will feature seven themed lands including those based on Harry Potter, Hollywood and more. The park will also include a number of hotels, eateries and shopping outlets. 

READ MORE: Universal Beijing Resort Finally Reveals Lineup of 7 Thrilling Attractions

Getting to the park via metro likely won’t be a problem. We’re just waiting for the park to finally open...

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Universal Beijing Resort Beijing Beijing Subway

more news

Beijing Sees 14 Hours of Very Heavy Rain

Beijing Sees 14 Hours of Very Heavy Rain

From 6pm on Sunday, July 11 until 8am the following day, the Chinese capital was hit by a 14-hour period of heavy rainfall.

What These 3 Infographics Reveal About Beijing Didi Riders

What These 3 Infographics Reveal About Beijing Didi Riders

Data from the Didi Research Institute regarding Didi users in Beijing has recently garnered attention.

You Have Until July 31 to See This in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square

You Have Until July 31 to See This in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square

Following celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Tiananmen Square reopened to the public on July 2.

PHOTOS: CPC 100th Anniversary Celebrations in Beijing

The largest and most momentous event marking the anniversary took place in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

UPDATE: More Beijing Subway Station Closures Coming Soon

The upcoming closures will affect commuters in the capital on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1.

These Beijing Subway Stations are Closed This Saturday

The upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC continues to bring news of closures across the capital.

Find Out Which Beijing Scenic Spots are Temporarily Closed

Due to the 100th anniversary of the CPC, some of the capital’s scenic spots will face temporary closures.

Temporary Traffic Restrictions and More Coming Soon to Beijing

The temporary measures are the result of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

3 Easy Steps to Donating Your Old Clothes Via WeChat

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

Meet the Spanish Filmmaker Capturing China in its Rawest Form

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 Wild or Totally Tame Events in Sanya for Any Audience

12 Wild or Totally Tame Events in Sanya for Any Audience

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

How This Beijing Foreigner Supported Others During COVID-19

How This Beijing Foreigner Supported Others During COVID-19

Jumpstart Your Weekend with 15% Off ZEYA Hard Seltzer

Jumpstart Your Weekend with 15% Off ZEYA Hard Seltzer

How Stand-up Comedy Has Evolved in Shanghai

How Stand-up Comedy Has Evolved in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives